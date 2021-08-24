Dallas SEO Expert Qamar Zaman & CEO of KISS PR Growth Marketing Creates Marketing Master Class

In a new episode of the Mission Matters podcast, Adam Torres interviews Qamar Zaman, founder and CEO of KISSPR Brand Story.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX , Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regardless of niche, standing out from the masses of competition is one of the biggest challenges a business will face. On the Mission Matters podcast, a digital marketing expert with a global client base shares the importance of storytelling in growing a business of any size.

At his digital marketing agency, KISS PR, Qamar Zaman uses his decades of experience to provide guidance for small businesses and entrepreneurs who know they have an important story to share but don't know how to get their stories out there in a way that will get people to listen. In this episode of the Mission Matters podcast, a Los Angeles-based interview-style podcast with over 3000 episodes, Qamar shares some of the fundamentals of this knowledge.

"Storytelling is not about the words, it's how you position them," Qamar, who has authored two books on marketing fundamentals ("THE MYSTERY BEHIND GOOGLE MAPS RANKING: How to Rank Your Business Higher" and "Build Google Knowledge Panel Using Press Releases [Step by Step Guide]") explains, "It's not about just writing content. It's about writing the right kind of content with the right kind of images with a story that strikes where it needs to."

(Listen to the full episode here.)

In the podcast episode, Mr. Zaman will teach topics related to growing a brand through storytelling and walks listeners through the fundamental steps of building a brand story. Some of the topics include:

The fundamentals of storytelling

How to start a story

Finding a target audience

Identifying points for the story

Narrowing a target market

The foundation stage of storytelling

Creating content clusters

Harnessing the power of online press releases

Creating branding

Integrating a multimedia approach

As a member of the Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for respected leaders in the PR, marketing, creative, and advertising agencies, Qamar has written for publications including Huffington Post and Forbes.

Qamar stresses the importance of consistency and commitment to marketing efforts. "People who continue to make good efforts, with the passage of time, get results," he says. "You go to medical school for four years, you become a doctor because you continued to study for four years. But if you don't do anything, and you just hope that something is going to happen, it doesn't happen."

About KISS PR Digital Marketing

KISS PR is a cutting-edge digital growth company that was founded in 2003 by Qamar Zaman in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, and is considered a leader in the industry. Zaman spent several years building relationships with top influencers in the legal, business, health sciences and technology fields and continues to assist elite law firms and businesses in reaching new heights. KISS PR enables businesses to grow their online presence and save time and money while growing their businesses. Brands around the world have benefited from this unique storytelling model. Over 32,000 stories have been told by KissPR, and we continue to help small businesses achieve their dreams. https://kisspr.com/.

About Mission Matters Podcast

Mission Matters Business Podcast with Adam Torres. Interviews are released daily featuring leaders in a 10-15 minute format. Our podcast is designed for busy people on the move. No fluff. Mission Matters Business with Adam Torres on Apple Podcasts

