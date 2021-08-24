The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product

Alaris Infusion Pump Module Model 8100 Bezel purchased or installed by Bio-Medical Equipment Service Co.

Models: Alaris Model 8100

Product Number: TIPA-8100-4410

Serial Numbers: See Recall Database Entry

Devices Recalled in the United States: 718

Distribution Date: July 10, 2020 to February 18, 2021

Date Initiated by Firm: February 25, 2021

Device Use

The Alaris Infusion Pump Module Model 8100 is used to deliver fluids such as medications, nutrients, blood, and other therapies into a person’s body, in controlled amounts. The bezel component is critical to the proper performance of the infusion pump. Bezels from Bio-Medical Equipment Service Co. are used to service and repair infusion pump modules.

Reason for Recall

Bio-Medical Equipment Service Co. is recalling the affected products and devices because the bezel components may crack or separate, leading to inaccurate delivery of fluids to patients. The separation of one or more bezel posts may result in:

Free flow of fluids to a patient

Over-delivery or under- delivery of fluids delivered to a patient

Interruption of fluids delivered to a patient

If this device issue occurs, it could cause serious patient harm.

There have been no deaths, complaints, or injuries reported for this recall.

This recall is related to Tenacore’s recent recall of the Alaris pump bezel assembly and Alaris infusion pumps repaired with the bezel assembly.

Who May Be Affected

Health care providers using the Alaris Pump Module Model 8100 with an affected bezel serviced by Bio-Medical Equipment Service Co.

Patients who require care using the Alaris Pump Module Model 8100 with an affected bezel serviced by Bio-Medical Equipment Service Co.

What to Do

On February 25, 2021, Bio-Medical Equipment Service Co. sent a recall notification letter via email. Similar to the Tenacore recall notification, the letter requested that customers:

Review the serial number list of pumps that are potentially impacted by the recall.

Immediately quarantine the potentially affected devices.

Inspect the potentially affected devices to determine if the impacted bezel repair part is installed.

Complete and return the customer response form.

Contact Bio-Medical Equipment Service Co. to schedule bezel repair part replacement. The impacted bezel repair part must be replaced before the pump can be returned to service.

Contact Information

Customers can contact the recalling firm’s Quality Assurance department at 1-800-626-4515.

Additional Resources:

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program using an online form, regular mail, or FAX.