Syntellis Performance Solutions Renews HFMA Peer Review Designation

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today announced that, following rigorous review, Syntellis Performance Solutions has once again achieved the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation for its suite of Axiom Healthcare solutions.



Syntellis’ Axiom Healthcare Suite helps streamline and improve traditional finance processes with integrated strategic planning tools built on the company’s deep healthcare expertise.

“When leading financial professionals in the healthcare industry agree that Syntellis’ Axiom Healthcare Suite is delivering on its promises, it represents the most meaningful kind of validation that we can receive,” said Flint Brenton, CEO at Syntellis. “Every day Syntellis works to equip these leaders with the solutions, business intelligence and expert support they need to elevate their enterprise performance and achieve their missions.”



HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We’re pleased to extend Syntellis’ HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” says HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality and value."

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 71,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About Syntellis Performance Solutions

Syntellis Performance Solutions, previously Kaufman Hall Software, provides innovative enterprise performance management software, data and analytics solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include enterprise planning, cost and decision support, and financial and clinical analytics tools to elevate organizational performance and transform vision into reality. With over 2,800 organizations and 450,000 users relying on its Axiom and Connected Analytics software, combined with No. 1 rankings from Black Book Research and an HFMA Peer Review designation for nine consecutive years, Syntellis helps healthcare providers acquire insights, accelerate decisions and advance their business plans. For more information, please visit www.syntellis.com

