Baseball field to host naturalization ceremony Aug. 24

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court District of North Dakota will welcome 15 U.S. citizens Tuesday at a RedHawks baseball pre-game ceremony. The ceremony will take place behind home plate.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice Senechal will administer the Oath of Allegiance. The Fargo Police Department Color Guard will open the ceremony. Emma Lado, a naturalized citizen, will sing the national anthem, and Chief Judge Pete D. Welte will throw the first pitch.

The citizenship candidates originate from 10 countries: Belize, Cameroon, Congo (Kinshasa), Germany, Guatemala, Liberia, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines and Rwanda.

They live in Bismarck, Fargo, Fordville, Grand Forks, Minot, West Fargo and Williston.

USCIS encourages new U.S. citizens to share their naturalization photos on social media using the hashtag #NewUSCitizen.

USCIS naturalized approximately 625,000 people in fiscal year 2020. Many of them applied using USCIS online tools. More than seven million people have applied online for immigration benefits. To file online, individuals must first create a USCIS online account at myaccount.uscis.dhs.gov.

