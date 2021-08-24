Sharon O’Malley Burg, Federal IT Maven, Joins Intelligent Waves’ Board of Advisors to Propel Continued Growth
We are honored to add Sharon to our Board of Advisors which represents the industry’s best and brightest leaders. Sharon’s strategic insights and acumen in our industry are second to none.”RESTON, VA, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Waves (IW), a cutting-edge IT systems integrator delivering high-impact transformational IT solutions to the Government's most mission-critical challenges, today announced the addition of Sharon O’Malley Burg, federal IT industry maven to its Board of Advisors.
Sharon O’Malley Burg brings to Intelligent Waves’ three decades of expertise and experience in supporting strategic growth initiatives, talent management, and market development programs. IW’s Advisory Board role is to help the company achieve its strategic growth objectives and market expansion.
Burg is a highly accomplished leader who led major business development programs for large system integrators like EDS, AMS, and Perot Systems Corporation. In 2004, Burg launched her own business advisory company, O’Malley Burg Consulting. Additionally, Burg is a member of several Advisory Boards of companies active in the US Government Cyber, IT, and Robotics markets.
Burg has also served on the board of several non-profit and community organizations throughout her career and has held civic leadership roles. She is the 24th Air Force Honorary Commander Emeritus. She has also been named Washington Business Journal’s Woman Business Leader of the Year, Women’s Appreciation Award, and Small Business Person of the Year by the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association, Alamo Chapter. Sharon is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Lincoln College of Education and Human Sciences.
Tony Crescenzo, President of Intelligent Waves, stated, “We are honored to add Sharon to our Board of Advisors which represents the industry’s best and brightest leaders. Sharon’s strategic insights and acumen in our industry are second to none, and we look forward to leveraging that experience to help IW grow.”
Sharon O’Malley Burg added, “Intelligent Waves is truly an industry leader that delivers real impact to clients seeking rapid deployment of innovative solutions. I’m excited to join the board to help this smart company realize its full market potential.”
About Intelligent Waves, LLC
Intelligent Waves LLC is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). The firm provides enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing and managed services, cyber and security architecture, mobility, operations, and intelligence analytics. For more information, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.
