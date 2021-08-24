Emergency Ventilator Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts 2028 | Reports and Data
Increasing investment in healthcare and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors driving market growthNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global emergency ventilator market size is expected to reach USD 1,616.13 Million in 2028 registering a CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increasing investment in healthcare, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing public awareness about health and safety. Ventilators are essentially machines that help patients breath when they are not able to breath of their own. Emergency ventilators are compact ventilators suitable for emergency and disaster relief situations, deployed in ambulances, or ambulatory clinics, public areas and also for intra-hospital and inter-â€‹hospital purposes.
The COVID-19 pandemic has become one of the chief driving forces for the emergency ventilator market. With the rapid spread of the virus across the world, a global shortage of ventilators has emerged, necessitating numerous efforts. While industry focuses on producing medical-grade equipment, a number of low-cost, less complex emergency ventilators have been produced, primarily through academic and open-source channels, with the hopes of filling any temporary gaps until medical-grade ventilators become available. Many medium and lower-income countries are in desperate need of ventilators because they lack adequate equipment and their critical care systems are still in their infancy, which has generated a significant opportunity for the emergency ventilator industry.
A flurry of activities centred on developing low-cost emergency ventilators that can be deployed quickly. Utilisation of generic off-the-shelf parts, readily available materials, and inexpensive fabrication procedures are significant features of these devices. These devices only have a fraction of the capability of traditional ventilators and would only be justified in emergency situations if standard medical equipment is unavailable or prohibitively expensive.
The negative effects of invasive emergency ventilators and the rising cases of infection with the use of unsterilized ventilators are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.
Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Some Key Highlights in the Report:
• On the basis of mode, the market is segmented as volume-controlled ventilation modes, pressure-controlled ventilation modes, assisted ventilation mode.
• On the basis of type, the market is segmented as adult, pediatric and neonatal. In 2020, the adult segment accounted for the largest market revenue share.
• On the basis of interface, the market is segmented as invasive and non-invasive. While the invasive interface is riskier to the patient than non-invasive interface, many critical patients need invasive ventilators to survive.
• On the basis of end use, the market is segmented as hospital, ambulance, ambulator services and home use. In 2020, the hospital end use segment accounted for the largest market revenue share.
• North America emergency ventilator market is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to technological innovation and advances in healthcare infrastructure
• Revenue from the Asia Pacific emergency ventilator market is expected to expand at a significantly high CAGR due to government initiatives for increasing expenditure in the healthcare sector and increasing severity of COVID-19 situation in countries like India where emergency ventilators are in high demand.
• Prominent players in the market are: Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed, Medtronic plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Getinge, Drägerwerk AG, Smiths Group plc, Hamilton Medical, GE Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel, Air Liquide, Zoll Medical Corporation, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Schiller.
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global emergency ventilator market on the basis of mode, type, interface, end use, and region:
Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)
• Volume-Controlled Ventilation
• Pressure-Controlled Ventilation
• Assisted Ventilation
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)
• Adult
• Pediatric
• Neonatal
Interface Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)
• Invasive
• Non-invasive
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)
• Hospital
• Ambulance
• Ambulatory Service
• Home use
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Major Highlights of the Emergency Ventilator Market Report:
• The Emergency Ventilator market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.
• The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.
• The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.
• The report analyzes the Emergency Ventilator market presence across major regions of the world.
• It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.
• The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.
• It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.
