Submit Release
News Search

There were 583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,592 in the last 365 days.

The Mauritian Diaspora at the Fore of Discussions during a Courtesy Call on the President of the Republic

Republic of Mauritius Download logo

The friendly bilateral relations between Mauritius and the Republic of France as well as the Mauritian diaspora in France were at the fore of discussions during a courtesy call, this afternoon, by Mrs Prisca Thevenot, spokesperson of the Presidential Movement of Emmanuel Macron, on the President of the Republic, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, at the State House.

In a statement following the meeting, Mrs Thevenot highlighted that she was honoured to meet the President of the Republic of Mauritius. She stated that the latter spoke of the excellent relationship between the two countries and rejoiced to see the Mauritian diaspora shine in the Republic of France. The courtesy visit was also an opportunity to discuss the current sanitary crisis prevailing across the world as well as the post COVID-19 situation.

She also praised the pragmatism and humility with which the President of the Republic approached the subject, adding that the world is called upon to live with this crisis. She further lauded the precautionary measures put in place in Mauritius to curb the spread of the COVID-19 so as to allow the country to embark on its reopening phase to welcome tourists again.

Other issues on the international scene raised pertained to the inequality after the COVID-19 crisis and the importance of international solidarity towards countries that do not have the same advantages.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Mauritius.

You just read:

The Mauritian Diaspora at the Fore of Discussions during a Courtesy Call on the President of the Republic

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.