Global Immunology Market to Surpass US$ 156,378.2 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Immunology market is estimated to be valued at US$ 91,850 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period (2021-2028).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Immunology market:

The key players are actively investing in R&D of drugs for the treatment of autoimmune disorders due to their huge demand worldwide, which is propelling the growth of immunology market. For instance, Lupin launched Leflunomide, a generic rheumatoid arthritis medicine, in the United States in September 2020. In active moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis, leflunomide is an immunosuppressive disease-modifying antirheumatic medication..

Furthermore, key players operating in the global Immunology market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition and collaboration to increase their market presence in the global market. For instance, in May 2020, AbbVie, Inc. acquired Allergan Plc. with the goal of expanding its global presence and strengthening its market position.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global immunology market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing approval of drugs by key players for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. For instance, in May 2018, UCB (Union Chimique Belge) announced the approval of Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), a PEGylated anti-TNF (tumour necrosis factor) biologic medication for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

Among Disease Indication, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) dominates the segment due to its high prevalence. For instance, according to data provided by Medscape in 2021, the annual incidence of RA is around 3 cases per 10,000 people worldwide, with a prevalence rate of around 1%.

Among Distribution Channel, the hospital pharmacies segment hold a dominant position due to the increasing number of hospitalizations or visits related to patients suffering from autoimmune disorders.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global immunology market include AbbVie Inc., Janssen Global Services, Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis, Astellas, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., UCB SA, and Allergan plc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Immunology Market, By Drug Class: Monoclonal Antibody (mAb) Fusion Proteins Immunosuppressants Polyclonal Antibody (pAb) Others

Global Immunology Market, By Disease Indication: Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriatic Arthritis Plaque Psoriasis Ankylosing Spondylitis Inflammatory Bowel Disease Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Others

Global Immunology Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Immunology Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa







