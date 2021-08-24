Gradual & Efficient Teeth Straightening with Invisalign Now Offered Remotely by FY Smile

Renowned Australian dental practice uses A1 technology that allows remote monitoring and reduces treatment time by 30%.

DOUBLE BAY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- FY Smile has long established itself as the leading holistic smile centre in Sydney, offering high-end cosmetic and all-round dental services that include the innovative Digital Smile Design procedure and a unique oral wellness subscription service. Under the supervision of founder Dr. Fadi Yassmin, patients can also take advantage of Invisalign by means of remote monitoring, conveniently eliminating the need to visit the office on a regular basis.Invisalign is a revolutionary treatment that comfortably and effectively straightens and realigns teeth using removable, almost invisible aligners instead of braces. And according to Dr. Yassmin, the Invisalign method can help people achieve the smile of their dreams.“Invisalign is far removed from the traditional way of straightening teeth with braces,” says Dr. Yassmin. “It’s removable, discreet and comfortable. And best of all, we customize the results for your unique facial features using software, so the end result will look perfectly natural.”Invisalign is used to correct a wide range of dental issues, including:• Overcrowded teeth• Underbite• Overbite• Gapped teeth• Crossbite• Open biteThe aligners work by applying consistent, controlled force to individual teeth, gently and gradually moving them into the new desired position. During the initial consultation, the FY Smile team creates a digital 3D image of the patient’s smile in order to develop custom-made aligners. Once the aligners are in use, the team will remotely monitor the movement of the teeth using A1 technology.“If your teeth are overcrowded or crooked, Invisalign is the solution,” Dr. Yassmin concludes. “It’s fast, easy, barely noticeable, and the results are phenomenal!”For more information about FY Smile, visit the website at www.fysmile.com.au About FY SmileOn a mission to provide the gold standard in oral health care and all-round dentistry, FY Smile was founded by one of the most highly sought-after cosmetic and rehabilitative dentists in Australia, Dr. Fadi Yassmin. With a Master’s Degree in Aesthetic Dentistry and ongoing training from such prestigious institutions as the renowned King's College, the Australian Academy of Dento-Facial Aesthetics and UCLA, Dr. Yassmin is also a renowned lecturer both in Australia and abroad.The FY Smile clinic is particularly renowned for its prestigious Digital Smile Design services, its oral wellness subscription services, and remote monitoring for Invisalign.