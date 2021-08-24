Europe Tamarind Gum Market to Grow up to USD 15.8 Million by 2028; Rising Demand for Nutritional Foods and its Growing Usage in Industry Verticals to Fuel Market Growth

Key Companies Covered in the Europe Tamarind Gum Market Research Report Are Mysore Starch Manufacturing Company, Adachi Natural Polymer Limited, Premcem Gums Private Limited, Qingdao Libangda Marine Technology Co., Ltd., DSP Gokyo Food & Chemical Co., Ltd., Mahesh Agro Food Industries, Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd., Chhaya Industries, JD Gums & Chemicals, and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The purchase of bread by private households in Germany in the year 2020 grew by around 4% from the previous year to reach close to 1.7 million tons. Moreover, the average amount of bread purchased per household was close to 38kg in the same year. On the other hand, the export of food and drinks in the European Union over the last decade has doubled, accounting to approximately 105 Billion.

Research Nester published a report titled ‘ Europe Tamarind Gum Market ’ which offers a detailed description of the latest market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and the challenges associated with the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The report also contains comprehensive insights adopted by key market players to enhance their performance in this competitive landscape.

The food culture in the European countries majorly includes the utilization of different types of ketchup and sauces. Also, the consumption of baked food items, meat products, and other instant foods in the region has also grown significantly over the years. Tamarind gum is widely utilized in the manufacturing of such food products. Backed by the growing demand for food products in the region, the Europe tamarind gum market is projected to attain a market revenue of USD 15.8 million by the end of 2028 by growing with a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028.

Tamarind gum powder is widely used in pharmaceutical applications. According to the statistics by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, the growth in production sector in the pharmaceutical industry in the region was around USD 298000 million in 2018, up from about USD 119000 million in 2000. Amongst all the end-use sectors, the pharmaceutical sector is a major consumer of tamarind gum as the product plays an essential role in disease treatment and drug development. Europe is witnessing progression of several major health implications such as arthritis, high blood pressure, cancer and cardiovascular diseases. As per the National Health Service (NHS), in the U.K., more than 10 million people suffer from arthritis. In addition, another report from the same source stated that 1 in 2 people in the region will develop some form of cancer in their lifetime. Moreover, with the openness of the people in this region to try alternative treatment methods, the demand for organic medication is assessed to witness notable growth in the near future. Apart from these factors, there is a rapid increase in the sales of natural cosmetics along with high requirement for natural products such as tamarind gum in the personal care & cosmetics industry in Europe for the production of lotions, balms, creams and other skin care products. CBI, the Centre for the Promotion of Imports from developing countries stated that in 2018, natural cosmetic products contributed to around 10% of total cosmetic products sold in Germany. The total sales value of natural and organic cosmetics market in the region was estimated at around USD 1.48 billion in the same year. Furthermore, the recent government approval for the utilization of tamarind seeds powder in the cosmetics industry is further evaluated to benefit the use of the product in this industry.

The market is also expected to grow on the back of the growing pet food industry in the region. According to the statistics by the European Pet Food Federation (FEDIAF), pet food sales worth 8.5 billion tonnes was registered in the year 2019. The statistics also stated that 85 million households in the region owned a pet. Furthermore, tamarind gum has been used extensively in place of guar gum in recent years owing to its cost-effectiveness during manufacturing processes, which is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth.

However, the COVID-19 outburst, which resulted in factory shutdowns and disruption of the supply chain processes all around the world, has massively impacted the imports of goods in the nation, which according to the European Commission witnessed fall from around USD 162 billion in March 2020 to USD 136 billion in the month of April of the same year. Further, dip in retail sales in Europe, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, has also negatively impacted the industries that utilize tamarind gum. In other statistics by the European Commission, due to this crisis, in 2021, the total retail sales from March to April in the European Union decreased by 3.1%.

The Europe tamarind gum market is segmented by countries into Denmark, Germany, Italy, France, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe. Among these countries, the Germany held the largest market (34%) for tamarind gum, followed by Norway and Netherlands. Moreover, the market in France also offers ample growth opportunities to the market owing to the strong presence of cosmetic manufacturers and increasing sales of natural cosmetics in the nation. For instance, more than 55% of French women purchased organic cosmetics in 2018, an up from 30% in 2010.

Some of the major industry leaders mentioned in our report that are associated with the Europe tamarind gum market are The Mysore Starch Manufacturing Company, Adachi Natural Polymer Limited, Premcem Gums Private Limited, Qingdao Libangda Marine Technology Co., Ltd., DSP Gokyo Food & Chemical Co., Ltd., Mahesh Agro Food Industries, Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd., Chhaya Industries, JD Gums & Chemicals, and others.

