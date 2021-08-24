Online Video Platform Market to Reach $915 Million, Globally by 2025 at 17.50% CAGR
Rise in popularity of online video among viewers, proliferation of mobile phones, increased expenditure on online video advertisement are the major drivers.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rapidly growing young population, rising consumer demand, and improving advertising revenues, coupled with the increased usage of 3G, 4G, the advent of 5G and portable devices, is also driving the need for the online video platforms market.
The global online video platform market in media and entertainment was valued at $218 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $915 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.50% from 2018 to 2025.
The global online video platform market in media & entertainment is divided into type, application, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into video analytics, video content delivery network, video content management, mobile video live streaming, and others. The video content delivery network segment held the largest market share, contributing about one-fifth of the total market in 2017. However, the live streaming segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.
On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into individual, content creator, and brand & enterprises. The brands and enterprises segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than half of the total market. However, the individual segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period. By geography, the market is divided into North America, LAMEA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest remarkable growth in the forecast period.
Based on application, the market is divided into video sharing, commercial video platform, and others. The video-sharing segment dominated the market in 2017, contributing more than half of the market. However, the commercial video platforms segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.3% during the study period.
Profiling Key Players: Ooyala Inc., Akamai technologies, Panopto, Frame.io, Inc., YouTube, MediaMelon Inc., Kaltura Inc., Brightcove Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., and Comcast Technology Solutions.
