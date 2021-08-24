Self-Driving Car Market Professional Survey Report By Product, Application, Manufacturers and Sales data by 2027

self-driving car market technology and distribution channel study 2027. The report highlights key drivers, restraints & opportunities of the global market.

Self-Driving Car Market Outlook – 2027Self-driving cars are the vehicles that are capable of sensing the environment around and manoeuvring safely with a little or even no human support. These vehicles are installed with various sensors such as artificial intelligence (AI), light detection & ranging (LiDAR), radio detection and ranging (Radar), sound navigation and ranging (Sonar), global positioning system (GPS), and odometry sensing technology to analyses their surroundings. In addition, developments in technology used in self-driving vehicles such as facial expression detection and activities such as braking and accelerations to avoid possible accidents makes them more powerful, effectual, and attractive. Leading self-driving technology innovators have also stepped into the market because of a higher profit margin from self-driving car market. The key players analyzed in the report include Mercedes Benz, Volvo cars, BMW, Google Inc, Tesla Inc, General motors, Ford motors, Volkswagen group, Apple Inc, and Toyota Motors.COVID-19 scenario Analysis:The pandemic has had a negative impact on the self-driving cars market size for the year 2020, a major deviation is noticed in the growth of self-driving cars manufacturers due to coronavirus.The vendors in autonomous industry across the globe is being affected severely due to the restrictions on producers as well as the declared lockdowns which in turn affecting the self-driving cars manufacturers worldwide.Self-driving cars is an evolving sector which is hampered due to an ongoing virus, because of which all type of production and installation across the affected countries had been shut down & all operations were disrupted due to the pandemic.Majority of autonomous vehicle manufacturers are facing issues such as closure of factories and unavailability of workforce due to the lockdowns which further affects the production of cars as well.As the governments all over the world have declared lockdowns over the past few months, the demand and supply cycle of many self-driving cars manufacturers is vulnerable.The vendors in autonomous industry across the globe is being affected severely due to the restrictions on producers as well as the declared lockdowns which in turn affecting the self-driving cars manufacturers worldwide.Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysisGrowth in technology & dynamic mobility application such as connected vehicle, need for safe, productive & efficient driving option and integrity of technology are driving the growth of the market. However, cybersecurity & safety concerns, and non-availability of required infrastructure in developing countries is expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, autonomous cars as a mobility service and robotic assistance helps in the growth of self-driving car can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments. The self-driving car market trends are as follows:Cybersecurity and safety concernsAutonomous cars could reduce the number of accidents as it uses various sensors such as RADAR, LIDAR, cameras, and others which to avoid collision. Furthermore, self-driving cars are installed with numerous artificial intelligence codes, which have possibilities to be manipulated by the hackers. For example, if 40% of all cars on the road are connected, randomly stalling them during rush hour would mean total traffic freeze. Therefore, concerns regarding cybersecurity & safety of the vehicle will hamper the growth of the self-driving car market. 