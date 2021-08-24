Submit Release
Smart Bathroom Market Share 2021-2026: Size, Top Companies, Industry Analysis, and Growth Report

The global smart bathroom market reached a value of US$ 4.46 in 2020 and expects the global market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group, the competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

• Duravit
• Jaquar
• Kohler
• LIXIL Group
• TOTO
• American Standard Brands
• Bradley Corporation
• Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
• Cleveland Faucet Group
• Delta Faucet Company
• Grohe
• Jacuzzi
• Novellini
• Pfister
• Roca Saniatrio
• Sloan Valve

Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Bathroom Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global smart bathroom market reached a value of US$ 4.46 in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart bathroom market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. A smart bathroom is an automated plumbing system which can be controlled remotely through smartphones. It consists of various environment-friendly solutions and advanced technological hardware, including sensor-enabled soap dispensers, touchless faucets, automatic cistern systems, hand dryers, etc. Smart bathrooms offer centralized control of numerous functions, such as air conditioning and heating, digital faucets, automatic toilets, lighting, automated doors, soaking tubs, etc. They provide convenience and a flexible environment for geriatric and disabled users.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-bathroom-market/requestsample

Global Smart Bathroom Market Trends:

The increasing levels of urbanization and inflating disposable incomes are driving the smart bathroom market. Furthermore, the rising infrastructural development projects and the growing home remodeling activities are also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the elevating adoption of IoT to integrate appliances and devices, especially in the tourism and hospitality sector, is further bolstering the product demand. Moreover, the increasing awareness about maintaining hygiene and rising energy conservation concerns are anticipated to catalyze market growth in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-bathroom-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:
• Touchless Faucets
• Smart Toilets
• Touchless Soap Dispenser
• Touchless Cisterns
• Hand Dryers
Smart Windows
• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Offline
• Online

Breakup by End-Use Industry:
• Non-Residential
• Residential

Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.







