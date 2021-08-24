Product Information Management Market Overview by Rising Demands and Scope 2021 to 2028
Rising need for providing enhanced consumer experience and managing increasing volumes of product data are some key factors driving market revenue growthVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global product information management market size is expected to reach USD 24.39 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need for providing enhanced consumer experience. In addition, increasing pressure on distributors to provide more informative and functional B2B online customer experience that includes high-quality product information is expected to continue to drive adoption of product information management systems going ahead.
Product information management in business applications help to address challenges posed by proliferation of product information, increasing buyer demand, necessity of managing inventory levels, sales orders, and customer returns. With the help of product information management, distributors can ensure better accuracy of the information provided by their manufacturers and internal Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and inventory management systems. Rising need to manage increasing volumes of product data owing to steady growth in e-Commerce and retail businesses has resulted in rising adoption of product information management systems.
The report is an appropriate prototype of the Product Information Management industry, entailing a thorough investigation of the global Product Information Management market.
An extensive analysis of the Product Information Management market has also been performed, which includes different factors, right from region-centric statistical data and commercial progress to both macro- and micro-economic indicators that are vital to draw a precise forecast.
Competitive Scenario:
The Global Product Information Management Market is consolidated due to the presence of a large number of both domestic and international manufacturers. The international companies are resorting to innovative expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, and collaborations, in order to broaden their product range, thereby increasing the global market share.
It also sheds light on the overall competitive landscape, growth trends, market concentration rate, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other strategic alliances and business expansion tactics adopted by the companies to gain a robust footing in the Product Information Management market. The report also provides information on the new players entering the market and offers them strategic recommendations to overcome the entry-level barriers and make fruitful business decisions.
Top key Companies in Product Information Management Market are:
Oracle, SAP, IBM, Informatica, Winshuttle, Pimcore, Akeneo, Riversand Technologies, Inc., Salsify Inc., and Aprimo.
Segmentation Landscape:
The report further segments the Product Information Management market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the projected period. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables. These segments are analysed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Product Information Management industry in key regions.
Emergen Research has segmented the global product information management market on the basis of offering, deployment, end-use, and region:
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Services
Solution
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
On-premise
Cloud
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Media & Entertainment
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
IT and Telecommunication
Energy Utilities
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In June 2020, Winshuttle, which is the leader in data management and process automation software, announced a partnership with ABBY, which is the leader in Intelligent Document Processing. The partnership is expected to help enterprises transform their strategic processes to digital and deliver “Inbox to SAP.”
Services segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Companies offering product information management systems are providing support, training, and maintenance services to assist in-house staff in understanding product information management systems, which is driving growth of the services segment.
Cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for a cloud-based solutions in information storage is expected to drive growth of the product information management market during the forecast period.
Retail segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the product information management market in 2020. Increasing application of product information management systems in e-Commerce and retail sectors is boosting growth of the product information management market.
North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global product information management market in 2020. Presence of major product information management vendors in countries in the region is expected to continue to support revenue growth of the North America product information management market during the forecast period.
Regional Landscape:
Geographical distribution of the Product Information Management market includes analysis of the leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Product Information Management market, along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The Global Product Information Management Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research, which is further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. Moreover, the report also offers a feasibility study and investment return analysis to assist the readers in making strategic investment plans.
Key market aspects studied in the report:
Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Product Information Management market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.
Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Product Information Management market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.
Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Product Information Management market.
Key reasons to buy the Global Product Information Management Market report:
The latest report comprehensively studies the global Product Information Management market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.
The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the Product Information Management market.
It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this Product Information Management industry.
The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the Product Information Management market rivals for ideal business expansion.
