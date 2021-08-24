Food Delivery Services Market Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, Application, Region And Segment Forecast by 2028
Availability of variety of food options online that can be delivered in a reasonable time frame are factors fueling food delivery services market growthVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food delivery services market size is expected to reach USD 311.43 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 11.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in Internet penetration, rising usage of smartphones, increasing number of dual income families, and rise in demand for quick access to affordable food are some key factors driving market revenue growth.
Food delivery services include delivering groceries from supermarkets, meals from restaurants, and vegetable box deliveries, among others. Advancements in technology have enabled provision of quicker and more prompt services, thereby serving to enhance customer experience and retaining existing customers as well. Guarantee of safe and secure deliveries is also driving popularity of services provided. The market is highly competitive currently, and error in delivery item or misplacing of package can damage the reputation of the delivery service provider. Real-time tracking of food parcels from location to destination has served to make the delivery process more transparent to customers and offers warranty for safer delivery.
The report is an appropriate prototype of the Food Delivery Services industry, entailing a thorough investigation of the global Food Delivery Services market. The report serves as a valuable source of data and information relevant to this business vertical. It covers numerous industry aspects, with a special focus on market scope and application areas. The Food Delivery Services report identifies the fundamental business strategies employed by industry professionals and offers an insightful study of the value chain and the distribution channels of the global Food Delivery Services market. The current industry trends, growth potential, up-to-date outlines, and market restraints have also been analyzed by the authors of the report.
An extensive analysis of the Food Delivery Services market has also been performed, which includes different factors, right from region-centric statistical data and commercial progress to both macro- and micro-economic indicators that are vital to draw a precise forecast. Furthermore, the study gives a comprehensive assessment of the growth prospects, challenges, drivers, hurdles, and the patents observed in the Food Delivery Services market. Additionally, the key vendor analysis, product launches, market trends, and revenue generation, have also been furnished in the report to help readers formulate lucrative strategies.
Competitive Scenario:
The Global Food Delivery Services Market is consolidated due to the presence of a large number of both domestic and international manufacturers. The international companies are resorting to innovative expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, and collaborations, in order to broaden their product range, thereby increasing the global market share.
It also sheds light on the overall competitive landscape, growth trends, market concentration rate, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other strategic alliances and business expansion tactics adopted by the companies to gain a robust footing in the Food Delivery Services market. The report also provides information on the new players entering the market and offers them strategic recommendations to overcome the entry-level barriers and make fruitful business decisions.
Top key Companies in Food Delivery Services Market are:
DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Delivery, Just Eat Takeaway, Zomato, Deliveroo, Swiggy, Postmates Inc., Foodpanda, and Ele.me (Alibaba).
Segmentation Landscape:
The report further segments the Food Delivery Services market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the projected period. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables. These segments are analysed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Food Delivery Services industry in key regions.
Emergen Research has segmented the global food delivery services market on the basis of platform, model, type, payments, and region:
Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Online
Offline
Online to Offline (O2O)
Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Platform to Customer
Aggregators
Full-Stack Model
Restaurant to Consumer Model
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Meal Kits Delivery
Restaurant Prepared Food Delivery
Grocery Delivery
Veggie Box Delivery
Payments Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Cash on Delivery
Online Payment
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In June 2021, DoorDash, which is the top U.S. food delivery app, entered the Asian market by launching in Japan. The company is focusing on expanding globally to leverage opportunities resulting from the situation created by the COVID-29 pandemic. The company is small, but foraying into Japan is giving it access to one of the most restaurant-dense countries in the world.
Full-stack model segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust rate during the forecast period as most back-end requirements and apps are taken care of by the food delivery service providers. They develop the app, hire delivery staff, and cooks/chefs to prepare food in-house. These are known as cloud kitchens where dining facility is not available. Although, these models require substantial investment, earnings increase steadily once sufficient scale is achieved.
Restaurant prepared food delivery segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 as social mentions of such deliveries by customers have skyrocketed, especially during COVID-19 pandemic. Companies such as GrubHub, JustEat, and Foodpanda have partnered with restaurants and deliver food to a sizable number of customers.
Cash on delivery segment revenue has been increasing substantially in the recent past owing to an increasing number of customers opting to pay by cash due to lack of trust in online transactions and processes. Skepticism regarding security of online payments and low level of digitalization in some developing countries is further driving growth of this segment. Banks are focusing on improving security and providing additional services to make online transaction more secure, and this along with rising deployment of more security levels is expected to result in addition of a sizable consumer base going ahead.
Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue in 2020 owing to high demand from China. Rapid urbanization and major economic growth in the past few years have positively impacted the country’s food industry and food delivery services. Online food delivery services are witnessing increased growth owing to the option being more convenient and user-friendly than offline platforms. Online food delivery services are also increasing accessibility and availability of food for customers which has proved to be a major game-changer for the industry.
Regional Landscape:
Geographical distribution of the Food Delivery Services market includes analysis of the leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Food Delivery Services market, along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The Global Food Delivery Services Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research, which is further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. Moreover, the report also offers a feasibility study and investment return analysis to assist the readers in making strategic investment plans.
Key market aspects studied in the report:
Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Food Delivery Services market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.
Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Food Delivery Services market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.
Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Food Delivery Services market.
Key reasons to buy the Global Food Delivery Services Market report:
The latest report comprehensively studies the global Food Delivery Services market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.
The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the Food Delivery Services market.
It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this Food Delivery Services industry.
The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the Food Delivery Services market rivals for ideal business expansion.
