Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market Size, Strategic Outlook and Covid – 19 Impact By 2028
COVID-19 and rising prevalence of infectious diseases and deployment of preventive measures are factors driving mobile phlebotomy services market growthVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile phlebotomy services market size reached USD 497.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The COVID-19 pandemic as well as rising prevalence of infectious diseases and need for preventive measures and initiatives are some key factors driving global mobile phlebotomy services market revenue growth currently. During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for mobile phlebotomy services increased rapidly, and the trend continues to drive revenue growth of the market currently. Some individuals and patients are required to undergo routine blood tests and many are reluctant to visit hospitals or testing centers owing to the pandemic and risk of infection.
As a result, preference for mobile phlebotomy services has been gaining rapid traction among an increasing base of individuals requiring blood draws and tests etc. In addition, increasing convergence of services with technology is another key factor expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent over the forecast period. Providers that can avail the benefit of logistics technologies with temperature and PH conditions, and also cloud-based services for online remote monitoring of blood specimens, would have a distinct edge in current and emerging market scenarios across the globe. This convergence of services and technology is expected to continue to fuel market growth going ahead.
The report is an appropriate prototype of the Mobile Phlebotomy Services industry, entailing a thorough investigation of the global Mobile Phlebotomy Services market. The report serves as a valuable source of data and information relevant to this business vertical. It covers numerous industry aspects, with a special focus on market scope and application areas. The Mobile Phlebotomy Services report identifies the fundamental business strategies employed by industry professionals and offers an insightful study of the value chain and the distribution channels of the global Mobile Phlebotomy Services market. The current industry trends, growth potential, up-to-date outlines, and market restraints have also been analyzed by the authors of the report.
An extensive analysis of the Mobile Phlebotomy Services market has also been performed, which includes different factors, right from region-centric statistical data and commercial progress to both macro- and micro-economic indicators that are vital to draw a precise forecast. Furthermore, the study gives a comprehensive assessment of the growth prospects, challenges, drivers, hurdles, and the patents observed in the Mobile Phlebotomy Services market. Additionally, the key vendor analysis, product launches, market trends, and revenue generation, have also been furnished in the report to help readers formulate lucrative strategies.
Competitive Scenario:
The Global Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market is consolidated due to the presence of a large number of both domestic and international manufacturers. The international companies are resorting to innovative expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, and collaborations, in order to broaden their product range, thereby increasing the global market share.
It also sheds light on the overall competitive landscape, growth trends, market concentration rate, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other strategic alliances and business expansion tactics adopted by the companies to gain a robust footing in the Mobile Phlebotomy Services market. The report also provides information on the new players entering the market and offers them strategic recommendations to overcome the entry-level barriers and make fruitful business decisions.
Top key Companies in Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market are:
NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Viracor-IBT Laboratories, Angel's on Wheels Mobile Phlebotomy LLC, Sonora Quest Laboratories, TravaLab LLC, Ultimate Wellness Providers Co., Mobile Phlebotomy Services, Inc., Pinnacle Mobile Phlebotomy, LLC, VeniExpress, Inc., and Progressive Phlebotomy Services, LLC.
Segmentation Landscape:
The report further segments the Mobile Phlebotomy Services market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the projected period. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables. These segments are analysed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Mobile Phlebotomy Services industry in key regions.
Emergen Research has segmented the global mobile phlebotomy services market on the basis of service, application, end-use, and region:
Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Process & Handling
Specimen Collection
Routine Draws
Stat Draws
Specialty Test Kits
Saliva Kits
Stool Specimens Kits
Family Study Testing
Paternity Testing
Pediatric Blood Draws & Heel Sticks
Health Fairs
Research & Investigational Testing
Specimen Shipping
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Cancer
Liquid Biopsy Tests
Biosimilar
Infectious Disease
Immunoassay
Urinalysis with UTI Panel
Respiratory Virus Panel
Tuberculosis Screening
Vaccine Clinical Trials
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Doctors & Nurses
Individuals
Medical Laboratories
Assisted Living Facilities
Companies with Wellness Programs
Some Key Highlights From the Report
Specimen collection segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising demand for mobile phlebotomy services for routine blood testing as routine blood testing is required for some medical conditions.
Cancer segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share over the forecast period, which can be attributed to increase in prevalence of cancer globally, as well as rising need for mobile phlebotomy services for blood-based testing to identify non-small cell lung cancer, solid tumors, and hematologic malignancies using liquid biopsy.
Individuals segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period as a result of increase in demand for mobile phlebotomy services among individuals who require routine blood testing, including diabetics and cancer patients.
North America is expected to account for a comparatively larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. North America market revenue is driven toa major extent by factors such as rising prevalence of cancer as well as infectious diseases, and increasing incidence of blood related disorders in countries in the region.
Some major players in the global market include NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Viracor-IBT Laboratories, Angel's on Wheels Mobile Phlebotomy LLC, Sonora Quest Laboratories, TravaLab LLC, Ultimate Wellness Providers Co., Mobile Phlebotomy Services, Inc., Pinnacle Mobile Phlebotomy, LLC, VeniExpress, Inc., and Progressive Phlebotomy Services, LLC.
In November 2020, NeoGenomics, Inc. announced the introduction of mobile phlebotomy service for blood-based tests, including InVisionFirst-Lung, which is an innovative non-small cell lung cancer liquid biopsy test, and its NeoLAB liquid biopsy package of tests for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies. The service solves difficulties and consequences of COVID-19 for patients who require immediate testing to ensure accurate diagnosis and disease progress tracking. NeoGenomics will provide in-home mobile phlebotomy services offered by two phlebotomy businesses, ExamOne and Metro Health Staffing, LLC, to ensures tests are conducted easily and efficiently for quick results. NeoGenomics will organize the collection of blood samples at the patient's preferred location and cover the cost of the mobile phlebotomy blood services.
Regional Landscape:
Geographical distribution of the Mobile Phlebotomy Services market includes analysis of the leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Mobile Phlebotomy Services market, along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The Global Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research, which is further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. Moreover, the report also offers a feasibility study and investment return analysis to assist the readers in making strategic investment plans.
Key market aspects studied in the report:
Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Mobile Phlebotomy Services market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.
Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Mobile Phlebotomy Services market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.
Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Mobile Phlebotomy Services market.
Key reasons to buy the Global Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market report:
The latest report comprehensively studies the global Mobile Phlebotomy Services market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.
The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the Mobile Phlebotomy Services market.
It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this Mobile Phlebotomy Services industry.
The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the Mobile Phlebotomy Services market rivals for ideal business expansion.
