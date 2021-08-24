Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021:COVID-19 Implications And Growth to 2030

The Business Research Company’s Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth’ published by The Business Research Company, the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $15.01 billion in 2020 to $16.49 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $20.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.4%. An increase in the incidence of target diseases is a major driver for the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market.

The immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market consists of sales of immunochemistry diagnostic devices and related services. Immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment are designed to diagnose diseases or conditions by studying the functions of the immune system through analyzing the nature of specific proteins, antigens, antibodies, and their interaction.



Trends In The Global Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market

Companies in the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market are increasingly investing in automated immunoassay systems. This is mainly because automation has led to an increase in the capabilities of diagnostic devices in testing higher volumes of patient specimens. In addition, the development of various integrated clinical chemistry systems has immensely improved the efficiency of the analytical phase of clinical chemistry laboratory testing and led to further automation. For example, ichroma-50 is an automatic immunoassay analyzer of Boditech Med Inc. that measures the concentration of the targeted analyte in body fluids such as blood, urine, and other samples in few minutes, and reduces the labor cost and human error in the process.

Global Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Segments:

The global immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market is further segmented based on product type, application, end users, immunochemistry analyzers, immunochemistry stainers, consumables and geography.

By Product Type: Immunochemistry Analyzers, Immunochemistry Stainers, Incubators, Microscopes, Centrifuges, Autoclaves, Consumables

By Application: Endocrinology, Oncology, Cardiology, Therapeutic Drug Development & Monitoring, Infectious Disease Testing, Drugs Of Abuse Testing, Others

By End Users: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Labs And Institutes, Biopharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Others

By Immunochemistry Analyzers: Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers, Immuno Fluorescence (IFA) Analyzers, Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Analyzers, Radioimmunoassay (RIA) Analyzers, Enzyme Linked Fluorescent Assay (ELFA) Systems, Multiplexed Assay Systems

By Immunochemistry Stainers: Automated Stainers, Semi-Automated Stainers

By Consumables: Antibodies, Antigens, Enzymes, Reagents, Stains, & Buffers, Disposables, Others

By Geography: The global immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Abbott Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Diamond Diagnostics, Dynex Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

