Government Funding Drives Microscope Software Market Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally, there has been a surge in bacterial infections. Several public investments are being made to combat bacterial infections and to determine their structure through the use of a microscope. The growing applications of microscope software in virus imaging and precision modeling attracts government funding. For instance, in January 2021, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), a UK government department announced funding of $293.15 million (£213 million) for scientific equipment including high-tech microscopes to accelerate virus testing and replace machines that were widely used in COVID-19 research during the epidemic. Therefore, the rise in funding from governments propels the growth of the microscope software market.

The global microscope software market is expected to grow from $5.70 trillion in 2020 to $6.50 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The change in growth trend in the microscope software market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $10.93 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.9%.

Major players in the microscope software industry are Carl Zeiss AG, Oxford Instruments plc, Olympus Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Nikon Corporation, Gatan Inc, Basler AG, Arivis AG, Object Research Systems, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Scientific Volume Imaging B.V., Media Cybernetics Inc, and SVision LLC.

The microscope software market consists of sales of microscope software and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing integrated and standalone software services. Microscope software is used for the collection, analysis, and presentation of images produced from a microscope using digital image processing techniques. The software reconstructs a 3D model of the sample and the processing turns a 2D into a 3D instrument.

The main types of microscope software are integrated software and standalone software. Integrated software is a set of programs that are programmed to work together. Users can exchange data between applications using integrated software's cut and paste tools. The different types of microscopes include electron microscope, optical microscope, raman microscope, others and these are used in life sciences, material sciences, aerospace, healthcare, automotive, and others. They are implemented in various applications such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations, academic and research institutes, neuroscience research, and others.

Microscope Software Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Integrated Software, Standalone Software), By Microscope Type (Electron Microscope, Optical Microscope, Raman Microscope), By Application (Life Sciences, Material Sciences, Aerospace, Healthcare, Automotive), By End-User (Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Organizations, Academic And Research Institutes, Neuroscience Research), COVID-19 Implications And Growth

