Submit Release
News Search

There were 553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,692 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus: South Africa administers Nearly 500 000 COVID-19 Jabs on Monday

South African Government Download logo

South Africa administered close to half a million vaccine doses on Monday, as the country records over 7, 000 new COVID-19 infections. 

This means nearly five million adults have been fully inoculated after 247, 293 vaccine shots were administered in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data from the Department of Health, 10, 790, 501 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed, which translates to 8, 240, 039 people who have received the Johnson & Johnson or the Pfizer shot.

Meanwhile, the infections continue to increase, with 7, 632 new COVID-19 cases having been identified in South Africa.

The majority of new cases were logged in KwaZulu-Natal (2, 542), followed by Western Cape (1, 634) and Eastern Cape (1, 286).

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), this brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2, 698, 605.

“This increase represents a 20.2% positivity rate,” the NICD said, adding that the seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

In addition, a further 163 people succumbed to the respiratory disease, bringing the death toll to 79, 584 to date.

The data also shows that 345 hospital admissions were reported in the past 24 hours, which increases the number to 13, 537.

Globally, as of 23 August 2021, there have been 211, 730, 035 confirmed cases, 4, 430, 697 deaths, and 4, 619, 976, 274 administered vaccine doses, said the World Health Organisation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

You just read:

Coronavirus: South Africa administers Nearly 500 000 COVID-19 Jabs on Monday

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.