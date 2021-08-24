Robotic Total Station Market Worth $930.6 Million by 2026 | By Type, Application

The robotic total station are generally used by civil engineers and archaeologists for topographical and geographical surveying.

A robotic total station is a combination of an electronic distance meter and electronic theodolite. It is an integrated system, which consists of the storage system, electronic data collector, and microprocessor. The functions of a robotic total station include data processing, coordinate measurement, distance measurement, and angle measurement.The global robotic total station market size was valued at $568.6 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $930.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026.

The robotic total station market has witnessed an increase in demand in recent years, due to increased concerns about high efficiency and accuracy in the construction industry. The factors such as the rise in the number of construction and mining projects around the globe boost the adoption of robotic total stations.Top 10 Leading PlayersChangzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology Co. (China)CARLSONGuangdong Kolida Instrument Co. (China)Hexagon (Sweden)HILTEGPS LANDS (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD.Suzhou FOIF Co. (China)STONEXTopcon Corporation (Japan)TrimbleKey BenefitsThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging robotic total station market trends and dynamics.An in-depth robotic total station market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key Market SegmentsBy Type0.5''- 1'' accuracy2''- others accuracyBy ApplicationSurveyingEngineering & ConstructionExcavationBy End-UserConstructionUtilitiesMiningOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA