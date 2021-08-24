Robotic Total Station Market Worth $930.6 Million by 2026 | By Type, Application

The robotic total station are generally used by civil engineers and archaeologists for topographical and geographical surveying.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A robotic total station is a combination of an electronic distance meter and electronic theodolite. It is an integrated system, which consists of the storage system, electronic data collector, and microprocessor. The functions of a robotic total station include data processing, coordinate measurement, distance measurement, and angle measurement.

The global robotic total station market size was valued at $568.6 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $930.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026.

The robotic total station market has witnessed an increase in demand in recent years, due to increased concerns about high efficiency and accuracy in the construction industry. The factors such as the rise in the number of construction and mining projects around the globe boost the adoption of robotic total stations.

Top 10 Leading Players

Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology Co. (China)
CARLSON
Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co. (China)
Hexagon (Sweden)
HILTE
GPS LANDS (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD.
Suzhou FOIF Co. (China)
STONEX
Topcon Corporation (Japan)
Trimble

Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging robotic total station market trends and dynamics.

An in-depth robotic total station market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key Market Segments

By Type

0.5''- 1'' accuracy
2''- others accuracy

By Application

Surveying
Engineering & Construction
Excavation

By End-User

Construction
Utilities
Mining
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

