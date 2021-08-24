The Padded Wagon Has 60 Years of Experience
BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Padded Wagon is pleased to announce that they have 60 years of experience providing moving and storage services to area residents and businesses. The company offers fast, efficient moving services for local, national, and international moves.
The movers that work for The Padded Wagon have the training and experience to handle all moving jobs with ease. They carefully pack belongings and load the trucks, promptly driving to the new location. At their destination, they unload the truck and provide unpacking services to make every move as smooth and stress-free as possible. In addition to moving typical household and business items, the company specializes in moving large items, antiques, fine art, and more. They take care of every load to ensure everything arrives safely and without damage. They even handle complex overseas moves, coordinating shipping and completing the required paperwork.
The Padded Wagon also provides storage solutions to help customers store items in between moves, or for the longer term. Their storage facility offers competitive pricing in a secure location to give clients peace of mind. A computerized inventory system ensures individuals always know what they have in their storage facility.
Anyone interested in learning about the moving and storage services available can visit The Padded Wagon website or call 1-212-222-4880.
About The Padded Wagon: The Padded Wagon is a full-service moving and storage company with more than 60 years of experience in the industry. They are based in New York and have offices in Florida, New Jersey, California, and North Ireland. Their team provides residential and commercial moving services locally, nationally, and internationally with prompt, reliable service.
