Demolition Robot Market Worth $633,199.3 Thousand by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 16.2% | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The rise in activities such as reconstruction, renovation, and remodeling due to an increase in the number of old constructions drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demolition robots is a manifestation of robotics in the construction industry, it is a specially designed robot which is a safer alternative for manual demolition. Demolition robots are complex assemblies of drills, breaker, loader buckets, and crusher. They are available in variety of sizes, capacity, attachments, and mode of operation of buildings and other structures.

The global demolition robots market size was valued at $234.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $633.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The demolition robot market is projected to grow in coming years, due to advanced technologies and introduction of high-performance robots in the global construction machinery market. The demand of demolition robots is growing in the reconstruction and construction services industry, from emerging countries. High demand for reconstructions from urban areas in the developed and emerging countries drives the market growth.

Top 10 Key Market Players

BROKK GLOBAL
Conjet AB
Husqvarna AB (publ)
Giant Hydraulics
Epiroc
SMP
Darda
SHERPA Mini-loaders B.V.
TEI ROCK DRILLS
TopTec Benelux BVBA.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Mini
Medium
Large

By Application

Construction
Mining
Tunneling

By Sales

New equipment sales
Aftermarket sales

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


