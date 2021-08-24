Land Survey Equipment Market Anticipated to Reach $8,662.1 Million by 2027

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Land Survey Equipment Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The land survey equipment market products, such as GNSS systems, total stations & theodolites, levels, 3D laser/laser scanners, unmanned aerial vehicles, and other equipment, are used for inspection & monitoring, volumetric calculations, and layout points in industries, including construction, oil & gas, agriculture, mining, disaster management, and others.The land survey equipment market was valued at $6,314.3 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $8,662.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The land survey equipment market is mainly driven by rise in construction activities in developing countries. In addition, rise in application of remote operation of UAVs has led to rise in demand for drones. Moreover, advantages related to time saving and accuracy gained in data output also propel the market growth.Key benefits for stakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging land survey equipment market trends and dynamics.In-depth analysis of the land survey equipment market is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The land survey equipment market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.Top 10 Key Market PlayersHexagonHi-TargetHudaco Industries LimitedKolida Instrument Co., Ltd.Robert Bosch GmbHShanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd. (CHC Navigation)StonexSuzhou Foif Co., Ltd.Topcon CorporationTrimble Inc.

Key Market SegmentsBy ProductGNSS SystemsTotal Stations & TheodolitesLevels3D Laser/Laser ScannersUnmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)OthersBy IndustryConstructionOil & GasAgricultureMiningDisaster ManagementOthersBy ApplicationInspection & MonitoringVolumetric CalculationsLayout PointsBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA