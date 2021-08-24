Land Survey Equipment Market Anticipated to Reach $8,662.1 Million by 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The land survey equipment market products, such as GNSS systems, total stations & theodolites, levels, 3D laser/laser scanners, unmanned aerial vehicles, and other equipment, are used for inspection & monitoring, volumetric calculations, and layout points in industries, including construction, oil & gas, agriculture, mining, disaster management, and others.

The land survey equipment market was valued at $6,314.3 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $8,662.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The land survey equipment market is mainly driven by rise in construction activities in developing countries. In addition, rise in application of remote operation of UAVs has led to rise in demand for drones. Moreover, advantages related to time saving and accuracy gained in data output also propel the market growth.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging land survey equipment market trends and dynamics.

In-depth analysis of the land survey equipment market is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The land survey equipment market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

Top 10 Key Market Players

Hexagon
Hi-Target
Hudaco Industries Limited
Kolida Instrument Co., Ltd.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd. (CHC Navigation)
Stonex
Suzhou Foif Co., Ltd.
Topcon Corporation
Trimble Inc.

Key Market Segments

By Product

GNSS Systems
Total Stations & Theodolites
Levels
3D Laser/Laser Scanners
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
Others

By Industry

Construction
Oil & Gas
Agriculture
Mining
Disaster Management
Others

By Application

Inspection & Monitoring
Volumetric Calculations
Layout Points

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

