Creative Praise: Iglesia Ni Cristo Encourages Members To Share And Develop Artistic And Musical Talents
How Iglesia Ni Cristo Helps Congregation Members Grow Their God-Given TalentsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iglesia Ni Cristo knows that its members have many gifts and talents, and the Church works to help members grow their gifts. Through groups, competitions, and contests, Iglesia Ni Cristo congregation members have many opportunities to share their musical, artistic, and other talents with members of their communities.
Iglesia Ni Cristo's Arts and Music Organizations
Iglesia Ni Cristo recognizes that artistic and musical talents vary widely, and it works to provide members with a talent development outlet that makes sense for them.
Iglesia Ni Cristo offers many ways for congregation members to develop and connect, including:
INCinema: This group allows Church members to create original films that promote the values of the Church. Participants have the opportunity to earn Excellence in Visual Media Awards for their work on their films. Participants work to create excellent films without a huge budget, promoting creativity and ingenuity.
INConcert: Musically inclined congregation members compile original and non-original inspirational songs to share their faith and personal story of how they came to Christ.
INC Life: Artists in this group work to share photographs of the history of the Church, while also taking photographs that celebrate the Church's current state.
Essay and Poetry Writing Contest: Not all artists enjoy being on stage in front of an audience, but that doesn't mean that they don't have a story to share. Iglesia Ni Cristo's Essay and Poetry Writing Contest allows Church members to share their faith in written form.
Oratorio: This performance piece allows musically talented members to share stories of the church through theatre and song.
EVM Art: This contest encourages congregation members to create art that shares their convictions and faith.
INC International Piano Competition: This competition encourages congregation members to hone their piano talents to play classic pieces, allowing them to enjoy fellowship as they revel in one another's talent.
INC Voice Competition: This competition allows Church members to come together and showcase their faith and vocal talents on a large stage.
Songs of Faith, Love, and Hope: This singing competition celebrates currently popular Christain music while allowing Church members to engage in fellowship and fun.
Iglesia Ni Cristo believes that community is important, and coming together to share, develop, and hone talents is a fun way to combine faith and fellowship.
