Thom Wells granted SSI Platinum Pro 5000 recognition
PADI member Thom Wells awarded Platinum Pro 5000 instructor status, courtesy of Scuba Schools International.TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thom Wells is a 30-year Professional Association of Diving Instructors member instructor. Furthermore, he also holds a similarly prestigious title in the shape of Platinum Pro 5000 recognition. Awarded to him by Scuba Schools International, better known as SSI, the organization and its members, including Wells, are now represented in over 110 countries globally.
Platinum Pro 5000 status is arguably the diving world's most prestigious accolade. Overseen by SSI, the initiative recognizes those who have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to diving, as well as a genuine passion for the field. "It's a passion that must see you make 5,000 dives in order to be recognized," reveals Platinum Pro 5000 status holder Thom Wells.
Alternatively, individuals may be put forward for the award after completing 2,500 dives, in addition to making a significant contribution to the sport, Wells points out. Classified as the world's most elite water explorers by the SSI team, the Platinum Pro 5000 ranks, he goes on to explain, include top instructors, renowned divemasters, and famous underwater photographers.
New inductees are announced every 12 months at a special event held during the Diving Equipment & Marketing Association's annual show. According to the Scuba Schools International website, to even be considered for recognition, a pair of commendation letters must first be received from two existing Platinum Pro 5000 status holders.
Thom Wells is a qualified dive instructor, master scuba trainer, and lifelong expedition leader. He currently splits his time between Tucson, Arizona, and Tullahoma, Tennessee. Outside of his passion for diving and exploration, Wells also has a background in construction management and has previously established himself as a leading luxury property developer.
Thom Wells continues work with United Nations
In his role as an expedition leader and master scuba trainer, and alongside teams from the United Nations, Thom Wells has now visited all seven of the planet's continents. "I've previously led various expeditions for the United Nations Environment Programme," reveals Wells, who has also fronted the Masters of the Arctic expedition and later curated an exhibition on the project held at the United Nations in New York.
Elsewhere, Wells has appeared in a number of United Nations broadcasts, including as part of the organization's first-ever World Environment Day event and programming with the late singer-songwriter and environmental activist John Denver.
Around the world and over the course of more than four decades, Wells has served as a sea captain, a certified mountain guide, a fly fishing expert and outfitter, and more. He's subsequently lectured and spoken at length on the topic of sustainable travel and conservation.
Today, Thom Wells is the name behind Expedition International and Journey Of Discovery, a global luxury tour company closely affiliated with Virtuoso Travel. A member of The Wilderness Society, Oceanic Society, and Friends of the United Nations, Wells has also been both a member and an officer of Rotary International.
