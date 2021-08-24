Ken Garff Automotive Group Acquires 9 Dealerships in 4 States, Largest Acquisition Move in Company’s History
With its focus on employees, customers, and communities, including its outreach program “We’re Here for You,” Ken Garff is a recognized leader in the industry
When my grandfather, Ken Garff, founded this company in 1932, he made sure we give back to our communities by implementing values of honesty, integrity, empathy for others and a strong work ethic.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— John Garff
Ken Garff Automotive Group Acquires 9 Dealerships in 4 States, Largest Acquisition Move in Company’s History
Ken Garff Automotive Group has acquired nine dealerships in four states, expanding its total dealership count to 62 for the 89-year-old company.
“We have been exploring expansion opportunities for the last year in these growing markets,” said Brett Hopkins, CEO of Ken Garff Automotive Group. “These acquisitions create growth opportunities for our employees and allow us to expand our culture of treating people right into these wonderful communities.”
The nine newly acquired dealerships include:
• Arizona: Ken Garff Kia (formerly Earnhardt Kia) and Ken Garff Hyundai Surprise (formerly Rodeo Hyundai);
• Texas: Big Star Hyundai (formerly Ron Carter Hyundai) and Big Star Cadillac (formerly Ron Carter Cadillac); and
• Colorado and Wyoming: Ken Garff Ford Cheyenne, Ken Garff Toyota Cheyenne, Ken Garff Hyundai Cheyenne, Ken Garff Ford Greeley, and Ken Garff Ford Fort Collins (formerly Spradley Barr Automotive).
Ken Garff Kia, Big Star Hyundai, and Big Star Cadillac are now operating as Ken Garff stores, with the remaining acquisitions announced and transitions occurring in the coming weeks.
“Each of these dealerships has been an integral part of their respective communities, and we will only enhance that,” Hopkins said. “It’s our culture to reach out into the communities in which we live and work. We find specific needs our communities face, and our remarkable employees volunteer to help make a difference in the lives of our neighbors.”
With its focus on its employees, customers, and the communities they serve, including its community service program “We’re Here for You,” Ken Garff has become a recognized leader in the industry.
“When my grandfather, Ken Garff, founded this company in 1932, he made sure we give back to our communities by implementing values of honesty, integrity, empathy for others and a strong work ethic,” said John Garff, president of Garff Enterprises. “We don’t do that for recognition or for awards, but to this day and in every dealership across nine states, we carry that tradition forward. It’s part of who we are.”
In 2020 alone as the pandemic began, employees throughout Ken Garff dealerships spent countless hours and hundreds of thousands of dollars helping frontline workers, medical workers, teachers, first responders, and everyday citizens in need.
Today Salt Lake City-based Ken Garff Automotive Group operates 62 stores throughout Utah, Texas, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, California, Arizona, Colorado, and Wyoming. The brand slogan “We Hear You” demonstrates Ken Garff Automotive Group’s commitment to giving customers exceptional experiences.
For additional information, visit www.kengarff.com.
# # #
Megan Maybee
Ken Garff Automotive Group
+1 801-698-9192
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter