Pheronym names bioag industry leader Dr. Pam Marrone to board
Marrone brings decades of agtech scale-up experience for Pheronym’s next phase
Dr. Marrone’s decades of insights into growing young companies will be a welcome addition to Pheronym’s efforts to scale and commercialize our breakthrough technology”DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pheronym, a bioag/agtech pest management company, has announced it has added bioag industry leader Dr. Pamela Marrone to its board of directors. Marrone will be Pheronym’s first external board appointment. The appointment follows the closing of the Company’s seed funding round in May led by the Sacramento Angels that also included Marrone.
For more than 30 years, Dr. Marrone has been at the forefront of the agtech industry, successfully founding and scaling two bioag companies, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) and AgraQuest Inc. She is currently a senior fellow for the Swette Center for Sustainable Food Systems at Arizona State University and serves on the Boards of the Foundation for Food and Ag Research, Marrone Bio Innovations and 180 Lifesciences (NASDAQ: ATNF). She has a B.S. in entomology with Honors and Distinction from Cornell University and a Ph.D. in entomology from North Carolina State University.
“Dr. Marrone’s decades of insights into growing young companies will be a welcome addition to Pheronym’s efforts to scale and commercialize our breakthrough technology,” said Dr. Fatma Kaplan, CEO of Pheronym.
“I’ve supported Pheronym from the very beginning, first as an advisor, then as an investor, so you can say I’ve always been impressed with the potential of their technology to manage difficult pests,” said Dr. Marrone. “Their science and leadership are exemplary, and I look forward to now helping them move to full commercialization in my new role on their board.”
How Pheronym’s Breakthrough Works
Pheronym’s breakthrough increased the effectiveness of pest insect-killing nematodes’ ability to control pests, naturally, in agriculture. While nematodes are regularly used in pest control, commercially available nematodes do not disperse efficiently or as effectively as they can when they are applied to a field. This is because the insect target is mobile, so nematodes, which become dormant quickly, need to always be actively moving and seeking an insect host. Pheronym’s approach directly impacts this problem – significantly improving the mobility and aggressiveness of the nematodes making them more effective in killing pests. Pheronym also has shown that plant-parasitic nematodes also respond to pheromones that can repel these yield-sapping plant-parasitic nematode pests from the plant roots.
About Pheronym
Award-winning Pheronym is an ag-biotech pest management company that enables sustainable farming through its novel platform of nematode pheromones. The company’s patented solution uses a new pheromone to control plant-parasitic nematodes (microscopic roundworms) in an eco-friendly way and enhances beneficial nematodes’ efficacy to eliminate pest insects. Learn more at http://www.pheronym.com
