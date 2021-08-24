Crafting a Fashion Illustration: Creative Tips and Tools from The Evans Group
Rookie fashion designers looking to make a splash with a new clothing line now have some helpful tips.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rookie fashion designers looking to make a splash with a new clothing line now have some helpful tips. Thanks to Los Angeles clothing manufacturer The Evans Group, ambitious visions turn into stunning clothing lines with fashion illustrations.
Founded in 2005, The Evans Group (TEG) has been a full-service fashion production house. Led by fashion expert Jennifer Evans, TEG offers both established and emerging fashion designers the golden opportunity to launch their own clothing line.
One way the L.A. clothing manufacturer helps its clients is through practical fashion illustrations.
Fashion Illustrations: Tips From TEG
In a recent article, TEG outlines everything related to fashion design sketches and how they serve the overall clothing design process. Basically, with fashion design sketches, you craft the blueprint for your new clothing line.
Here are some key things to know to launch your new clothing line for an eager public.
Draw a Croquis
A croquis is a figure on which you draw your proposed clothing items.
TEG states, “It’s a sketch of a figure to outfit your fashion design ideas on. Naturally, croquis translates to ‘sketch’ from French. Who are you designing your clothing line for? A woman? A man? Keep this in mind when planning your fashion illustration.”
Once you have a croquis with proper measurements and proportions, it’s time to move on.
Master the Nine Heads Template
Using a ‘nine heads’ template is vital to creating a comprehensive fashion illustration.
TEG explains, “Nine heads refer to the proportions of the illustrated model: the croquis is nine heads tall, from the top of the head to the feet. It’s the ideal starting point for drawing multiple poses and angles.”
Once a figure adheres to the nine heads template, you’re ready to move onto the next steps.
Draw Clothing on Your Croquis
Now comes the fun part. Once your croquis is on paper, it’s time to outfit the figure with the perfect clothing samples. Think about the clothing, colors, and sustainable materials you can use on a fashion model. The sky’s the limit.
TEG: Committed to a Cause
TEG also promotes sustainable fashion practices, so you can easily weave your clothing designs to meet these criteria. If you aren’t aware, the fashion industry is responsible for massive amounts of water pollution worldwide, especially due to the rise of fast fashion. TEG didn’t want to contribute to both water pollution and poor, unethical working conditions that tarnish the image of clothing manufacturing.
As such, Jennifer Evans herself reaches out to other Los Angeles textile factories to hire local talent for larger clothing orders.
TEG cites a stunning example of environmental negligence in the 2011 Jian River incident in a recent piece regarding textile dyeing methods. A river in China turned crimson after two factories offloaded dye into the nearby sewer.
For Evans and her team of talented pattern makers, seamstresses, and more, lessening the fashion industry’s negative impact is an admirable goal.
Workable Fashion Sketches: A Piece of a Larger Process
But TEG's clothing line design process involves more than just fashion sketches. When designing clothing samples for a new fashion collection, the design team engages in extensive brainstorming sessions, visualizing and creating ideas with fashion mood boards and more.
In short, the TEG team does its due diligence with its clients by ensuring the entire design process, from drawing to clothing manufacturing in the Los Angeles studio.
What Does This Mean for Fashion Designers?
TEG's dedication to helping both rookie and veteran independent clothing designers opens up a world of creative possibilities. With a solid foundation based on art, illustration, creativity, and style, TEG is quickly establishing its authority in the Los Angeles area.
Clothing designers also have an extra resource from the Los Angeles clothing manufacturer too.
TEG also offers other nuggets of fashion knowledge in the site’s resources section. With helpful resources, illustrators, and tips from TEG, emerging fashion designers have a valuable boost in bringing different styles to life through high-quality fashion illustrations.
About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers. The Evans Group prides itself on being one of the few fashion houses in the United States with raw experience and talent. And primarily for independent fashion designers to benefit from.
With talented seamstresses, pattern makers, and fashion pattern drafters, TEG allows emerging designers the chance to start a clothing line.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com/
The Evans Group has locations at:
1926 E. 7th Street, Suite B, Los Angeles, CA 90021
303 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
You can reach The Evans Group by phone
800-916-0910 (Los Angeles)
415-324-8779 (San Francisco)
