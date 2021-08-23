NFM Lending Names Cindy Keith Chief Strategy Officer

I am very excited to join the NFM Family. NFM is already such a forward-thinking company, so my job is to help them execute on key initiatives and continue to drive automation.

/EIN News/ -- LINTHICUM, MD , Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending today announced the hiring of Cindy Keith as its Chief Strategy Officer. Keith brings over 25 years in mortgage banking to NFM's national lending platform. She spent 17 years with the government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) Fannie Mae, holding several roles overseeing single-family strategic initiatives, the HomePath® real estate marketing strategy, and a suite of Desktop Underwriter (DU) products. In this role, she will help build plans and align systems that help further the mission of NFM to be the top mortgage company in America in terms of production, culture, and customer service.

"I am very excited to join the NFM Family," said Keith, who resides in Great Falls, VA, with her husband, son, and two dogs. "NFM is already such a forward-thinking company, so my job is to help them execute on key initiatives and continue to drive automation."

"We are tremendously blessed to have Cindy join our team," said NFM's COO/CAO Bob Tyson. "Her background coupled with a can-do attitude will continue to take us to new heights."

Keith, who holds a BS in Accounting from the University of North Carolina, Wilmington, is a retired Certified Internal Auditor and a trained Lean Six Sigma Black Belt. She is also an inventor of five patents designed to facilitate process improvements in the mortgage industry.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 42 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. NFM Lending has firmly planted itself in the home loan marketplace as “America’s Common Sense Residential Mortgage Lender.” For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

