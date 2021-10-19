A Former Construction or Skilled Trades Work in Texas Needs to Focus on Better Compensation and Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure the Best Financial Settlement Results Happen

Before person with mesothelioma in Texas hires a lawyer to assist with financial compensation-they are urged to call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303.” — Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center

FORT WORTH , TEXAS, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to a former construction or skilled trades worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Houston, Dallas, Waco, El Paso, Waco, Midland, San Antonio or anywhere in Texas to please call Texas based attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a serious conversation about mesothelioma compensation as well as what the person's claim might be worth. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a construction or a skilled trades worker might exceed a million dollars as Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss.

For the best possible mesothelioma compensation results it is vital a person with this rare form of cancer in Texas or anywhere in the nation try to put together as much information about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. The more specific the information the better. A mesothelioma compensation claim is based on specific information how person like this was exposed to asbestos. Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste can be invaluable in this process because he has so much knowledge about mesothelioma compensation for a construction worker and or a plumber, electrician, mechanic, welder, machinist, pipefitter or an insulator. Before person with mesothelioma in Texas hires a lawyer to assist with financial compensation-they are urged to call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/



For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Texas, the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim and their families get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* MD Anderson Cancer Center: Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/. The MD Anderson Cancer Clinic in Houston might be one the best cancer clinics in the world.

*Baylor Saint Luke’s Medical Center Cancer Center: Houston, Texas: https://www.bcm.edu/ healthcare/care-centers/lung- institute

*Dallas Methodist Hospital: Dallas, Texas: https://www. methodisthealthsystem.org/ lungcancer

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including cities such as Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Waco, Arlington, etc. https://Texas. MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma.