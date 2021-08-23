Submit Release
TDSX Granted Patent For Underwater Drone

TDSX's Barracuda AUV vehicle

Barracuda AUV

Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers Receives U.S. Patent For Innovative Underwater Technology.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers (TDSX) is proud to announce the issuance of a utility patent for their Barracuda AUV. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted patent number 11,072,405 issued on July 27, 2021 titled Autonomous Underwater Survey Apparatus and System. The Barracuda AUV is an award winning underwater drone developed by TDSX to perform underwater exploration.

TDSX CEO Edward Larson said, “We are very proud of this achievement and it serves to validate the work that we have done over the past several years. TDSX is preparing to launch the Barracuda product line later this year, and we believe that this vehicle could revolutionize underwater exploration on and around the continental shelf of the U.S. and other locations around the world.”

Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers is a registered LLC in the State of Florida and consists of a small team of engineers who are committed to advancing the state of the art of deep sea exploration. Additional information about TDSX and the Barracuda AUV can be found on their website, http://www.tampadeepsea.com.

