Secretary-General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Meets Egyptian Charge D'Affaires

HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmad bin Hassan Al-Hamadi met on Monday with Charge D'Affaires at the embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar Ahmed Samir Helmy Marzouk, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

HE the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the Charge D'Affairs for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, and wished him success in his new missions.