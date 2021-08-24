CVIIC Invites California Immigrants to Apply for Free Entrepreneurship Training and Grant Opportunity
CVIIC and Immigrants Rising announce the launch of the SEED program, designed to promote and strengthen immigrant entrepreneurship in California.
This is an exceptional opportunity being made available to California immigrants, who have shown an admirable capacity to contribute to our state’s economic growth.”FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CVIIC (Central Valley Immigrant Integration Collaborative), in conjunction with Immigrants Rising, announces the launch of the SEED program, and invites California immigrants interested in entrepreneurship to enroll in an online entrepreneurial learning platform. Upon successful completion of the training, participants will become eligible to apply for $5,000 or $10,000 minigrants.
— Jesus Martinez
“This is an exceptional opportunity being made available to California immigrants, who have shown an admirable capacity to contribute to our state’s economic growth through their entrepreneurial initiative and creativity. CVIIC is pleased to work with Immigrants Rising to ensure that immigrants in the Central Valley and other parts of California know about the program and apply,” states Jesus Martinez, Executive Director of CVIIC.
Interested applicants can learn more about the SEED program and begin the process by going to this pre-registration landing page: https://seed-english.paperform.co/.
Altogether, Immigrants Rising expects to issue over 600 minigrants. These fall into two categories: $5,000 grants for new businesses and $10,000 for established businesses.
The online learning platform created by Immigrants Rising, known as Spark, is currently available in English. Versions in Spanish, Tagalog and Korean will soon be ready.
According to Clarissa Vivian Petrucci, CVIIC Special Projects Coordinator, the online learning platform “will help uplift rural communities because it provides resources and tools that can be accessed anytime and anywhere. It will be available in different languages, eliminating an obstacle that immigrant entrepreneurs often face. We have seen the potential that exists for immigrant entrepreneurship through CVIIC’s own activities in the Central Valley during the past year.”
Ana Alfaro, CVIIC Assistant Coordinator for Immigrant Entrepreneurship, further adds that “many immigrant families in the Central Valley have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. This program will allow them to develop valuable entrepreneurial skills. The grant will be a great advantage for those entrepreneurs by raising start-up capital for free instead of getting an interest-bearing loan to develop their own business. Entrepreneurs can spark economic development by starting new businesses, increasing employment, and contributing to the improvement in various key metrics, such as GDP, standard of living, skills development and community development.”
In addition to its participation in the SEED program, CVIIC is developing other projects aimed at supporting immigrant entrepreneurship due to the high demand that it has found among Latino and other immigrants in the Central Valley of California.
Clarissa Vivian Petrucci
Central Valley Immigrant Integration Collaborative
+1 559 666-6439
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter