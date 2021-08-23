Wrongful Convictions And How Coercive Interrogations Can Lead to a False Confession
To discuss coercive interrogation methods, we must first understand the difference between an interrogation and an interview.
Nothing is more destructive than the lies a witness tells”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Leslie, a nationally recognized coercive interrogation expert, says the primary difference between an interview and an interrogation is that one is fact-finding. At the same time, the other is accusatory, and its purpose is to get a confession. Leslie says the most critical aspect of any interrogation is that the interviewer should have, through prior investigation, established a presumption of guilt of the suspect. One issue of concern, Leslie says, is the investigative method in which the interviewer had established a presumption of the suspect's guilt. The methods of investigation used by law enforcement agencies are either deductive and inductive. The deductive method refers to a model used when investigators only accept information that fits the initial theory they formed on how the crime occurred and who the prime suspects are. Leslie says, "in this method, adverse or exculpatory evidence can be ignored."
— Brian Leslie
Although coercive questioning during an interrogation plays a vital role in how false confessions occur, a crucial component is the investigation that preceded it. How the witness interviews were conducted, how photo lineups were presented to witnesses, and how physical evidence was handled. Leslie says these are critical factors when targeting a probable suspect or forming the presumption of guilt before conducting an interrogation-style interview.
Leslie says that Criminal Case Consultants Inc. has just added a resource directory to the website ( www.convictedhub.com ) so families of wrongfully convicted individuals have better access to as many resources as possible in each State
About Brian Leslie and Criminal Case Consultants Inc.
Brian Leslie is a former Chief Of Police and nationally recognized expert in coercive interrogations and interviews as well as the owner of Criminal Case Consultants Inc.
Post Conviction Website: www.convictedhub.com
Brian Leslie
Criminal Case Consultants Inc.
+1 888-400-1309
Brian Leslie
Criminal Case Consultants
+1 888-400-1309
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter