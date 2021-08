Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (23 August 2021)

New Cases: 153 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 59,624 Active Cases: 11,589 Total Recovered: 45,721 (169 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 228 (14 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 17 Total Test Conducted: 378,191 (1,248 New) Total Deaths: 2,082 (8 New)

Vaccination: First Dose AstraZeneca: 466, 999 (0 New) Second Dose AstraZeneca: 192,574 (57 New) Full Dose Johnson & Johnson: 168,312 (213 New) Total Fully Vaccinated: 360,886 (270 New)