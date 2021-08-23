Minister Thoko Didiza meets with Bangladesh Minister of Foreign Affairs to discuss Agricultural Cooperation

Today, in Pretoria Minister Thoko Didiza, MP met with Bangladesh Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdul Momen to discuss agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting between the two Ministers was aimed at discussing the status of South Africa’s relations with Bangladesh and most importantly ensure that South Africa’s agricultural sector benefit from the relationship with Bangladesh. The Ministers agreed to set up a technical team to review and finalise the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in line with the DALRRD mandate. The proposed MoU will seek to advance cooperation in the following areas:

Organise collaborative joint research and development programmes and enhanced cooperation between the agricultural councils.

Rural empowerment and employment

Exchange of experiences on micro finance schemes

Exchange of technical expertise related to crop improvement and production of safe food and agricultural commodities.

Cooperation for improving technical know-how on ICT based agribusiness;

Both parties would support the exchange visit and share opportunities that would support investment in agriculture