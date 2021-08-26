Fresh off Filming for Dragons’ Den, this little Canadian Company is Trying to Educate the World

The Common Sense Toilet Seat Company introduces the world’s first fully magnetically sealing toilet seat, to protect users from the COVID virus.

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, August 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- They may be small, but they have a mighty important message to impart to the world. The Common Sense Toilet Seat Company will hopefully be sharing that message on the upcoming Season 16 of Dragons’ Den this fall, but in the meantime they are doing their best to spread the word about why everyone should purchase their innovative new product.On July 5th, 2021, renowned epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding confirmed to his 570K followers the results of a study showing that bathroom airborne transmission is for real.“Whether breathing, Toilet Plume or Fecal Aerosols, it doesn’t matter,” tweeted Dr. Feigl-Ding. “It stayed in the air for 40 minutes before infecting the next person.”A study from April, Florida Atlantic University reveals equally disturbing findings. After a toilet flush, “Droplets were detected at heights of up to five feet for 20 seconds afterwards. Researchers detected a smaller amount of droplets in the air when the toilet lid was closed, but not by much, suggesting that aerosolized droplets escaped through the small gaps between the cover and the seat… Posing a significant transmission risk if they contain infectious microorganisms.”Canadian entrepreneur Ryan Hunt and his business partner Randy Janes, being well aware of the dangers of toilet plume, decided to fill in the void in the market by inventing the first toilet seat that magnetically seals shut like a refrigerator. The pair have secured manufacturing overseas for their seats but are launching a Kickstarter Campaign in the coming weeks to measure the demand, & potentially move to a bigger North American Manufacturer.“Science has proven toilet plume can aerosolize ANYTHING that was in the toilet bowl from the last 24 users or more of that toilet between cleanings,” says Hunt. “We used to believe other things were harmless too, like lead-based paints, mercury in thermometers, asbestos in construction, arsenic in wall paper, heroin in cough syrup and, of course, secondhand smoke. Now here we are in the midst of a pandemic finding out that we’re breathing in second-hand infectious materials in the air from the last 24 users of a toilet!”As more highly infectious variants of SARS-COV-2 emerge, toilet safety is becoming a huge concern to people across the world. Teachers in San Francisco have been striking during the pandemic, and one of their demands is to have toilet lids placed on every single toilet in the school system before returning to work. China is also well aware of the dangers and early on in the pandemic instructed stewardesses and pilots wear diapers to avoid bathroom use and potential COVID-19 infection.“We all think of toilets being clean when we see the bowl cleared of refuse, but we are just rinsing that bowl with plain tap water,” Hunt concludes. “It’s like loading up a blender with urine, feces, vomit and menstrual fluid, then rinsing it out with water and expecting it be clean for the next user.”For more details about The Common Sense Toilet Seat Company or to purchase a seat on the Kickstarter Campaign, visit the website at https://www.whatsonyourtoothbrush.com . Additional information about toilet plume can be found on Twitter @TheCovidLid and on Tik Tok at @CommonSenseToiletSeatCo.About the CompanyInvented by Canadian Ryan Hunt and prototyped and designed by his partner Randy Janes, The Common Sense Toilet Seat Company has created internationally patent pending seats that fully magnetically seal up like a refrigerator and are just as simple to use. The product addresses the issue of toilet plume/bio-aerosols, a concept that has been scientifically proven to contribute to the spread of many fecal oral transmittable diseases.Keep an eye out for The Common Sense Toilet Seat Company on Season 16 of Dragons’ Den, airing on CBC this Fall, to see if they made through the final cut.