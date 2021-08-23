Delays Tuesday at Lake Tillery

RALEIGH, N.C. (August 23, 2021) — Tomorrow, Aug. 24, Duke Energy is installing new powerlines across Lake Tillery. The project is a large and dangerous undertaking and public safety is a priority. Wildlife law enforcement officers from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will be controlling the area by boat patrol. Boaters are advised to expect delays at Highway 27 and Garrison Bridge.

What: Complete removal and reinstallation of high energy power lines by Duke Energy

When: Tuesday, Aug. 24, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Lake Tillery, just south of the Garrison Bridge

Navigation Delays: All traffic will be stopped from entering the work zone for 30-minute intervals throughout the day. Once an individual line is pulled and secured, officers will allow traffic to flow until work on the next line begins.