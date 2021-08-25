GLOBODOX prepares for a worldwide release of its Cloud Document Management Solutions.
With a primary focus on transitioning into a Work From Home environment, GLOBODOX adds another feather to its cap by offering a Cloud Document Management System
Our on-site document management software was the preferred solution for our clients, but with the Covid-19 pandemic, companies shifted to a work from home model so a cloud based system was inevitable.”INDIA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLOBODOX document management software (DMS) has been a widely recognized name in the document management space for more than 22 years now. And up until now, people only knew GLOBODOX as an ideal in-premise document management software. But we are about to see a drastic change in this perception, courtesy of their latest venture into cloud based document management solutions.
“Sometime last year, we started getting calls from our clients, asking us if we (GLOBODOX) offered cloud solutions, so their staff could access their documents even from home or somewhere else.” says Shiraz Ahmed, Founder & CEO of GLOBODOX. “We were already working on cloud document management solutions, but the pace of development was slow. Probably this was the push we needed to speed up the development of a cloud based system that supplemented a WFH culture”. Our on-site document management software was the preferred solution for our clients, but with the Covid-19 pandemic, companies shifted to a work from home model so a cloud based system was inevitable.
“Over the next few months, we pooled in all our efforts and resources into developing our new cloud system. Once the initial stages of development were completed, we started off by offering the new cloud based system to a select few of our existing and new users, with the objective of testing out the system’s true potential. And we are proud to say that the initial responses have been excellent & overwhelming”.
GLOBODOX’s developer ITAZ technologies claims that its new cloud system features one of the industry’s best cloud infrastructure, and is not just safer & more secure for documents, but also a lot more economical. Users can expect a worldwide release of GLOBODOX’s cloud based document management system sometime over the next few months. But for those eager early-adopters, the cloud based system is already available on request, and can be availed by getting in touch with GLOBODOX’s sales team.
About GLOBODOX
GLOBODOX was started in 1999, to help companies manage their documents more efficiently. And since then, GLOBODOX has established itself as one of the industry’s leading document management software, with presence in over 60 countries and thousands of big & small customers such as NASA, HUTCH, WestIn Hotels & Resorts, FDA, Wurth, and many more. GLOBODOX specializes in all types of document management solutions like legal, banking, healthcare, construction, accounting, education, etc. For more information, visit GLOBODOX.
