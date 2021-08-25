Submit Release
News Search

There were 624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,359 in the last 365 days.

GLOBODOX prepares for a worldwide release of its Cloud Document Management Solutions.

globodox logo

With a primary focus on transitioning into a Work From Home environment, GLOBODOX adds another feather to its cap by offering a Cloud Document Management System

Our on-site document management software was the preferred solution for our clients, but with the Covid-19 pandemic, companies shifted to a work from home model so a cloud based system was inevitable.”
— Shiraz Ahmed
INDIA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLOBODOX document management software (DMS) has been a widely recognized name in the document management space for more than 22 years now. And up until now, people only knew GLOBODOX as an ideal in-premise document management software. But we are about to see a drastic change in this perception, courtesy of their latest venture into cloud based document management solutions.

“Sometime last year, we started getting calls from our clients, asking us if we (GLOBODOX) offered cloud solutions, so their staff could access their documents even from home or somewhere else.” says Shiraz Ahmed, Founder & CEO of GLOBODOX. “We were already working on cloud document management solutions, but the pace of development was slow. Probably this was the push we needed to speed up the development of a cloud based system that supplemented a WFH culture”. Our on-site document management software was the preferred solution for our clients, but with the Covid-19 pandemic, companies shifted to a work from home model so a cloud based system was inevitable.

“Over the next few months, we pooled in all our efforts and resources into developing our new cloud system. Once the initial stages of development were completed, we started off by offering the new cloud based system to a select few of our existing and new users, with the objective of testing out the system’s true potential. And we are proud to say that the initial responses have been excellent & overwhelming”.

GLOBODOX’s developer ITAZ technologies claims that its new cloud system features one of the industry’s best cloud infrastructure, and is not just safer & more secure for documents, but also a lot more economical. Users can expect a worldwide release of GLOBODOX’s cloud based document management system sometime over the next few months. But for those eager early-adopters, the cloud based system is already available on request, and can be availed by getting in touch with GLOBODOX’s sales team.


About GLOBODOX

GLOBODOX was started in 1999, to help companies manage their documents more efficiently. And since then, GLOBODOX has established itself as one of the industry’s leading document management software, with presence in over 60 countries and thousands of big & small customers such as NASA, HUTCH, WestIn Hotels & Resorts, FDA, Wurth, and many more. GLOBODOX specializes in all types of document management solutions like legal, banking, healthcare, construction, accounting, education, etc. For more information, visit GLOBODOX.

Harold Anthony
GLOBODOX
+1 650-646-2551
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

GLOBODOX prepares for a worldwide release of its Cloud Document Management Solutions.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.