State Agencies Team up for Labor Day Weekend Campaign

RALEIGH, N.C. (August 23, 2021) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) and Mothers Against Drunk Driving North Carolina will continue their combined campaign, “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” with events and safety check points throughout the state on Labor Day Weekend.

The multi-agency safety initiative works to reduce alcohol-related incidents on the state’s roadways and waterways, both which see increased traffic during holidays.

“If your Labor Day weekend plans include drinking alcohol, it’s imperative to designate a sober driver whether you’re in a vehicle or on a boat” said Lieutenant Forrest Orr of the Wildlife Commission. “A sober operator greatly improves your chances of a safe and incident-free experience on both the road and in the water.”

While wildlife law enforcement officers will be patrolling public waterways, the NCSHP will be working in concert on the roads.

“Our continued partnership with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is essential to ensuring this Labor Day weekend is a celebration for all and not one that ends in tragedy,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “Whether it is a Trooper on the roadways or a Wildlife Officer on the water, our combined lifesaving efforts through education and enforcement make a difference every day and this dedicated work is undoubtedly saving lives.”

In North Carolina, a driver or vessel operator with a blood-alcohol concentration that meets or exceeds .08 or is substantially impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, is subject to arrest.

For more information on boating safety and regulations, visit ncwildlife.org/boating or call 919-707-0031.