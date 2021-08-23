Air Traffic Management Market Report 2021 - 2031 : Visiongain Research Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Air Traffic Management Market Report Forecast 2021-2031. Forecasts by Component (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Others), System (Airspace Management, Air Traffic Control, Air Traffic Flow Management, Aeronautical Information Management), End-Use (Tactical, Commercial), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA), PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact

Changes in passenger behavior following the COVID-19 crisis, restrictions on travel, and the resulting economic crisis have contributed to a drastic decrease in demand for airline services. According to IATA, in April 2020, freight transport, which was almost 30 percent lower year-on-year in April and still about 12 percent lower in August, was affected by the collapse in economic activity and trade. The severity of the shock has put the liquidity reserves of airline companies under pressure, even though a large proportion of their costs are variable (around 50% according to IATA, especially fuel accounting for 25 % of total costs) and the recent drop in oil prices has lowered the operating costs of airlines.

Emerging Economies Willing to Invest in Improving Air Traffic Management

Despite the difficulties and complexities of air traffic management, major developments in both developed and emerging markets for air travel are on the way forward. The growth of the air travel industry in countries such as China and India will enhance air traffic management through the use of processes, instruments, and technologies already used in developed markets such as the United States and Europe. Emerging markets, such as China, are willing to make major investments in improving air traffic management by building new airports, extending existing airports, modifying control procedures, and investing in control instruments. All these factors are projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players over the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Market Opportunities

Transforming Air Traffic Management with Artificial Intelligence

Airline passenger numbers are continuously increasing and are projected to double by 2037. This would greatly increase the number of operating flights regularly, which will have a fundamental effect on the management of air traffic . Also, several areas around the globe are experiencing erratic weather with climate change, causing major flight delays. Therefore, the adoption of new-age technology is becoming imperative in promoting crowded airspace. For instance, London Heathrow Airport has invested in building a digital library tower using ultra-high-definition cameras and AI technology. This tower would boost the capacity of the UK’s busiest airport and ease the air traffic to a great extent. Over the last decade, the airline industry has seen its fair share of challenges, from the emergence of low-cost airlines to bankruptcies to unstable fuel prices. Against all these odds, however, the industry has continued to emerge victoriously. As customer priorities and preferences shift alongside regulatory standards, through their transformation efforts, early adopters will reap full benefits.

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.