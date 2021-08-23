Who is the Man Changing Worldwide Executives from Robotic Workaholics Back into Humans? Shasheen

Shasheen Shah’s time-proven strategies stand apart — and deliver lasting results. The Kid and the King equips you with the knowledge and the power you need to break through imagined limitations.

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You’ve achieved impressive goals and made your dreams come true. But now, something is blocking the energy. You’re no longer living life. You’re just working — sometimes around the clock. You need to climb your next mountain, but you’ve hit a wall. And it’s standing between you and what matters most: authentic joy, motivation and fulfillment. Does this sound familiar?

In his transformative new book, The Kid and the King, Shasheen Shah opens his field-tested playbook to reveal the approach he has used one-on-one with top executives from companies such as Tesla, LinkedIn, Hewlett Packard, IBM and Ashley HomeStores, as well as many at the helms of startups, to help them realize not only outstanding business results, but also rewarding, balanced personal lives.

“There is an inherent duality within the human psyche: one that seeks to protect and operates from fear (the Kid) and the other that knows no bounds (the King or Queen),” Shasheen explained. “Understanding and allowing this duality to peacefully coexist is the key to living a successful and fulfilling life.”

In The Kid and the King, Shasheen takes readers on a step-by-step journey through the Emotional Mastery Process (EMP™), a system he uses to empower professionals worldwide, and provides compelling success stories that show his methods in action. His proven, life-changing insights and strategies include:

• A 3-minute exercise that reveals just how much your inner struggle has impacted your life and sapped your energy;

• What the King (or Queen) uses for fuel and how it can take you to the next level;

• How simple misperceptions can rob you of joy and fulfillment and how to pivot those perceptions in a way that leads to a better life;

• How to eliminate much of your inner struggle;

• What not to do when you experience strong emotions;

• How to move from reaction to action;

• And so much more.

Practical, applicable and filled with meaningful life lessons, The Kid and the King equips you with the knowledge and the power you need to break through imagined limitations and excels you into a reengaged and reignited life.

“We are inherently conflicted by what our experiences have shown and what we deem is possible,” Shah said. “It only takes a 2-mm shift to create an entirely new destiny.”

Author Shasheen Shah is the CEO of Coherent Strategies Consulting and Coaching. For more than 20 years, he has delivered breakthrough results to successful leaders around the world, navigating business outcomes and the personal challenges that go hand in hand with the journey. High-achieving professionals from numerous Fortune 500 companies are but a few who have benefited from Shasheen’s life-altering coaching skills. Shasheen describes his powerful new book, The Kid and the King, as “a one-part philosophical and three-parts tactical training approach to a very crowded leadership and personal development space, providing the reader with the best field-tested strategies and exercises that have consistently produced results.”

For more information, please visit www.shasheen.com, or connect with the author on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @shasheen.