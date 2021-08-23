GoodFirms New Research Unveils the Best Financial Strategies for Small Businesses
GoodFirms survey unfolds the financial mistakes to avoid, the challenges they face, and tips by financial experts.
Research reveals how to manage financial processes and strategies to execute to ensure a floating business financially.”WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial statements are the crucial thing in any business. It is significant to handle the accounts like day-to-day bookkeeping, streaming the data, and maintaining the balance sheet. It allows us to perceive current landscapes for the startups and forecast the future vision and plans of the business. Many business owners invest in Best Accounting Companies to manage the financial advisory, audit, risk advisory, tax, and related services.
— GoodFirms Research
According to GoodFirms latest survey study shows that 51.9% of small business owners prefer to have in-house finance teams. The research, "Financial Planning for Small Business: Challenges, Mistakes, and Tips," surprisingly reveals that 78.3% of founders actively handle their finances.
Moreover, the survey unveils that accounting and bookkeeping is the vital task followed by small businesses. 52.8% of the surveyed organizations have accountants, followed by 36.8%, who have bookkeepers. Also, 45.8% of B2B appoints Chief Financial Officer. In contrast, only 25.9% of B2C has a CFO.
Furthermore, in the research, the small businesses can gain insights on what kind of financial goals they should focus on, common challenges companies face, startups should avoid financial mistakes, and review the best financial planning tips for small businesses.
GoodFirms surveyed 424 business owners to find out and create awareness of common mistakes in handling finance and the tips for financial planning for small businesses. In this research, B2B (45.3%) and B2C (54.7%) companies participated in helping the small businesses to execute the right strategies to have enough financial resources for the requisites.
Globally recognized GoodFirms is a leading B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. It assists in connecting the service seekers with top companies. The analyst team of GoodFirms assesses every firm from different industries following a scrupulous research process. It includes three main critical criteria that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability.
These components are sub-divided into several parameters such as to identify the complete background of each firm, years of experience in their proficiency, online market penetration, and client reviews. Focusing on overall research measures, agencies are provided the scores that are out of total 60. Thus, according to these points companies are indexed in the catalog as per their categories. Recently, GoodFirms has also cultivated the list of Best Accounting Software helps businesses and finance leaders transform and streamline their finance operations.
Furthermore, GoodFirms supports the service providers by asking them to take part in the research process and present the proof of the work done by them. Hence, get a chance to be indexed in the list of brilliant IT companies, best software, and other organizations from various sectors of industries. Obtaining a position among the list of top companies at GoodFirms will help you enhance your business globally, increase productivity, and earn good income.
About GoodFirms:
GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient video animation companies that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.
Get Listed with GoodFirms
Rachael Ray
GoodFirms
+13603262243
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn