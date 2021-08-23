Bubble Tea Market: Top Leading Countries, Share, Size, Growth Development Status, and Forecast 2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bubble Tea Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global bubble tea market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Bubble tea refers to a beverage that is prepared by using milk, fruits, fruit juices and tapioca pearls. Tapioca pearls are the key ingredient of bubble tea that are made from tapioca flour extracted from cassava roots. These balls are usually tasteless but can absorb the flavor of the tea effectively.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
The global Tea market is primarily driven by the significant growth in the food and beverages sector. Along with this, rapid urbanization, the inflating disposable incomes of the masses and their shifting dietary preferences have led to the widespread preference for bubble tea across the globe, which is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the introduction of various flavors of bubble tea in the market, such as mango, passion fruit, coffee and chocolate, has further resulted in the rising popularity of the beverage among the masses, especially among young adults. The easy product availability in aesthetically attractive packaging is also acting as a key factor driving the market toward growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Boba Loca USA Inc.
Bubble Tea Supply
CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice
Fanale Drinks
Fokus Inc
Huey-Yuhe Enterprise Co. Ltd.
Kung Fu Tea
Lollicup USA Inc.
Quickly Chapel Hill
Sharetea
Troika J C Inc
Breakup by Base Ingredients:
Black Tea
Green Tea
Oolong Tea
White Tea
Breakup by Flavor:
Original Flavor
Coffee Flavor
Fruit Flavor
Chocolate Flavor
Others
Breakup by Component:
Flavor
Creamer
Sweetener
Liquid
Tapioca Pearls
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
