Nigeria Online Food Delivery Market: Industry Analysis, Size 2021, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Nigeria Online Food Delivery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Nigeria online food delivery market size grew at a CAGR of around 13% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Nigeria online food delivery market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026. Online food delivery is a convenient method of ordering and delivering food via internet-based platforms. It primarily includes mobile-based software applications or web pages that offer access to single or multiple food joints based on customer preferences. Online food delivery platforms provide secured payment getaways via various payment options, diverse food options, door-step delivery, and numerous discounts.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
The Nigeria online food delivery market is primarily driven by the rising urbanization levels and increasing penetration of IoT-based smart devices. Furthermore, the hectic work schedules of the consumers, growing women working population, and sedentary lifestyles are also propelling the demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food variants in the country. Additionally, the increasing adoption of online sales channels by several brick-and-mortar food chains to expand their consumer base is further catalyzing the market growth in Nigeria. Moreover, the integration of online food delivery platforms with numerous advanced technologies, such as AI, IoT, Big Data, etc., to provide a personalized consumer experience will continue to bolster the market growth in Nigeria over the forecasted period.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
AreaChops,
Chopnownow
Foodie Nigeria
Foodstantly
Gingerbox
GoFood (AT&A Retail Limited)
Jumia Foods
NaijaEats
Ofood (Opay)
Breakup by Platform Type:
Mobile Applications
Websites
Breakup by Business Model:
Order Focused Food Delivery System
Logistics Based Food Delivery System
Full-Service Food Delivery System
Breakup by Payment Mode:
Online
Cash on Delivery
Breakup by End User:
Individual
Corporate
Breakup by Region:
North West
South West
North Central
Others
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance
Market Outlook
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Competitive Structure
Profiles of Key Players
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Elena Anderson
