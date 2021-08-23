Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, Application, Region And Segment Forecast by 2028
Surge in research activities on antibody therapies, and advanced drug discoveries are key factors driving antibody-drug conjugates market revenue growthVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market size is expected to reach USD 20.01 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 25.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cancer along with growing geriatric population is driving antibody-drug conjugates market revenue growth. Antibody drug conjugates are used to treat cancer and are safer than other types of cancer therapies.
Antibody-drug conjugates are highly targeted therapies that use biopharmaceutical drugs comprising monoclonal antibodies to target tumor cell specific antigens and extremely potent anti-cancer drugs linked through chemical linker. ADCs are considered a powerful and highly effective class of therapeutic agents used in oncology and hematology. ADC technology is also used outside of cancer-related indications.
ADCs are a targeted approach to deliver medicine and chemotherapy agents to cancer cells. Almost 8.2 million persons die each year due to cancer globally. Increasing prevalence of cancer in countries across the globe has created a rapid incline in demand for ADCs. Market players are collaborating to share resources and product knowledge to enhance effectiveness and efficiency of solutions and offerings and to develop even more advanced and effective drugs and therapies.
The report is an appropriate prototype of the Antibody-Drug Conjugates industry, entailing a thorough investigation of the global Antibody-Drug Conjugates market. The current industry trends, growth potential, up-to-date outlines, and market restraints have also been analyzed by the authors of the report.
An extensive analysis of the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market has also been performed, which includes different factors, right from region-centric statistical data and commercial progress to both macro- and micro-economic indicators that are vital to draw a precise forecast. Furthermore, the study gives a comprehensive assessment of the growth prospects, challenges, drivers, hurdles, and the patents observed in the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market. Additionally, the key vendor analysis, product launches, market trends, and revenue generation, have also been furnished in the report.
Competitive Scenario:
The Global Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market is consolidated due to the presence of a large number of both domestic and international manufacturers. The international companies are resorting to innovative expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, and collaborations, in order to broaden their product range, thereby increasing the global market share.
It also sheds light on the overall competitive landscape, growth trends, market concentration rate, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other strategic alliances and business expansion tactics adopted by the companies to gain a robust footing in the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market. The report also provides information on the new players entering the market and offers them strategic recommendations to overcome the entry-level barriers and make fruitful business decisions.
Top key Companies in Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market are:
Oxford BioTherapeutics, Bayer AG, Immunomedics Inc., Concortis Biotherapeutics, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., ImmunoGen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.
Segmentation Landscape:
The report further segments the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the projected period. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables. These segments are analysed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Antibody-Drug Conjugates industry in key regions.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Antibody-Drug Conjugates market on the basis of technology, application, end-use, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Cleavable Linker
Non-Cleavable Linker
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Blood Cancer
Leukemia
Lymphoma
Brain Tumor
Ovarian Cancer
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Hospitals
Research Institute
Clinics
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In July 2021, ProfoundBio announced completion of USD 55 million Series A funding on advance novel antibody-drug conjugate portfolio. The financing is being led by Lilly Asia Venture and co-led by LYFE Capital, with participation from Oriza and Sequoia Capital China. ProfoundBio will use the funds to accelerate development of ADCs and IO therapeutics.
Non-cleavable linkage segment accounted for larger revenue share in 2020 owing to greater advantages over cleavable linkers due to increased plasma stability. These linkers can potentially offer a greater therapeutic window due to the fact that the payload derivative from non-cleavable ADCs can kill target cells. It also provides great tolerability and stability.
Lung cancer is among the leading causes of deaths in both men and women globally. Despite development in treatments, patients with cancer continue to suffer with limited treatment options. ADC has emerged as a significant therapy for lung cancer as it has tumor specificity and powerful tumor-killing effect.
Research institute segment accounted for a significantly larger revenue share in 2020 as various companies are working together on development of drugs and therapies for cancer. Cancer research is being funded by various charitable foundations, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and being supported by government grants, which are some key factors driving growth of this segment.
North America accounted for largest revenue share among the regional markets in 2020 due to increase in number of cancer patients and rise in awareness among patients regarding early diagnosis and treatment. Presence of major market players and ongoing pipeline projects are also driving growth of the North Ameria antibody-drug conjugates High demand from the U.S. due to well-established healthcare infrastructure is also contributing to growth of the market.
Regional Landscape:
Geographical distribution of the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market includes analysis of the leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market, along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The Global Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research, which is further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. Moreover, the report also offers a feasibility study and investment return analysis to assist the readers in making strategic investment plans.
Key market aspects studied in the report:
Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Antibody-Drug Conjugates market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.
Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.
Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Antibody-Drug Conjugates market.
Key reasons to buy the Global Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market report:
The latest report comprehensively studies the global Antibody-Drug Conjugates market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.
The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market.
It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this Antibody-Drug Conjugates industry.
The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market rivals for ideal business expansion.
