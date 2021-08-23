Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Highlights Nebraska’s Historically Low Unemployment Rate

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Nebraska’s unemployment rate had dropped to 2.3%.

“Our unemployment rate has matched our historical low and we continue to have the lowest unemployment rate in the nation,” said Governor Ricketts. “Nebraskans are tough, hardworking people, and they are powering Nebraska’s current economic boom. With tens of thousands of open jobs, there are great opportunities for people of all backgrounds here in the Good Life.”

Nebraska’s Preliminary Employment Statistics for July 2021

Unemployment Rate: 2.3% #1 in the nation Tied for lowest rate on record (rate was 2.3% from Apr-Aug of 1990 and from Oct.-Feb. in 1997-1998)

2.3% Labor Force Participation: 68.4% #3 in nation (behind North and South Dakota)

68.4% Employment-to-Population Ratio: 66.8%

66.8% Manufacturing Employment: 100,700 Highest total since October 2008

