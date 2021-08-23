Solar Shading Systems Market Huge Business Opportunities Expected to Reach $21.34 Billion by 2027
Solar Shading Systems Market Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures till 2021-2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global solar shading systems market size was $17,550.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $21,348.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027. Based on product type, the blinds segment held over 40.0% of the global solar shading systems market share in 2019 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
Individuals have become more focused toward lowering energy consumption. Hence, they have started to install motorized or fixed solar shading systems to keep their houses cool in summer. These solar shading systems serve as a profitable solution to avert harmful UV rays from damaging artwork, furniture, and floor in the residential and commercial spaces. A rise in demand for solar shading system installation in the residential and commercial sectors to intensify the use of available outdoor spaces is catering to the growth of the global solar shading system market. However, the high installation cost and initial purchase of retractable are projected to hamper the growth of the solar shading system industry.
The key market players profiled in the report of the global solar shading systems market include Duco Ventilation & Sun Control, Glasscon GmbH, Hunter Douglas, Insolroll, Kawneer, Lutron, Skyco Shading Systems, Inc., Springs Window Fashions, Unicel Architectural, and WAREMA Nederland B.V.
The development of the global solar shading system market is driven by advances in fabric material and the need for the beautification of commercial as well as residential buildings. In addition, the capability of solar shading systems can be used to surge the utilization of veranda, patio, and garden, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the solar shading system market. Furthermore, technical advances that include motorized and manual retraction mechanisms have led to the development of the market.
Global Solar Shading Systems Market Segments
By Product Type
Blinds
Shades
Louvers
Textiles
By Geometry
Horizontal
Vertical
Egg-Crate
Regional Analysis:
Region-wise, the solar shading systems market is analyzed across North America (Mexico, and rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America and Middle East (Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Rest of Latin America and Middle East, and Africa (South Africa, Kenya, and Rest of Africa). North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to experience high growth during the forecast period owing to expansion of the construction industry in the region.
