Aurum Launches the Aurum Pressure Vault Utilizing Powerful Tokenomics and Rewards System

/EIN News/ -- London, United Kingdom, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurum is thrilled to announce the launch of their first product, the Aurum Pressure Vault, which utilizes a powerful tokenomics and rewards system, this is the first of many upcoming products to be launched by the team.

Aurum’s goal is to be a platform with genuine utility in the industry, with a unique token that is used throughout the platform. With an existing innovative rewards system and having the ability to choose any BEP-20 token as an automatic reward, Aurum has conceptualized a product to maximise this feature for wide scale usage beyond its own users.



The Aurum Pressure Vault system provides assured sustained buying pressure for any token. Aurum rewards are handled through their smart contract by automatically purchasing the selected reward token with the rewarded BNB and transferring it to the user's wallet. This is handled via a buy action- meaning any token that is set as a reward token is automatically brought to the holder’s wallet.



For every project, holding Aurum is the ultimate buy pressure tool. The earlier one enters, the more Aurum one can hold at a lower price. The bigger the proportion of Aurum holdings, the higher the buying pressure. The magnitude and frequency of the buying pressure will be determined by the trading volume.



The top three project holders of Aurum, receive two major benefits on top of this:



- Three locked Aurum wallets aka. Aurum Pressure Vaults containing 20T, 10T, 5T $AUR setting their reward token to the corresponding project’s token. Tokens will be constantly bought by the vault and subsequently burned, decreasing the circulating supply of the token and raising the price floor.



- Prominent position as a featured rewards token on Aurum's Rewards Dashbaord Dapp increasing the ease of $AUR holders to accumulate/buy their project’s tokens passively and continually.



Future Aurum Pressure Vault enhancements will include opportunities to be featured on one of Aurum’s many established communication platforms such as Live Twitch AMA’s and Medium blog in addition to integration with Aurum’s Secure Token Wallet.



About Aurum

Aurum, built on the Binance smart chain (BSC), is a rebranded, and restructured upgrade of what was previously known as MoonBoys. Aurum is a step forward to revolutionizing tokenomics. Aurum is the gold standard of reward tokenomics, with the core values focused on security, utility, charity, and community. A deflationary token with the ability for the holders to choose any BEP20 token as their re-distributed rewards, and they will be automatically claimed into their wallets. To learn more about Aurum, visit Aurumofficial.net



Media Details

Name: Kelvin Ha

Company: Aurum

Email: admin@aurumofficial.net

Website: https://aurumofficial.net/

Disclaimer: All investment strategies and investments involve the risk of loss. Nothing contained in this article should be construed as investment advice. Any reference to an investment's past or potential performance is not, and should not be construed as, a recommendation or as a guarantee of any specific outcome or profit

Attachment