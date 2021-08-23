Cable Drum Market Expected to Reach $767.5 Million by 2026 with Top Players Hildebrandt Group, Schill GmbH & Co
Cable Drum Market Competition by Company, Country, Application/Type & Forecast to 2026PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cable drum market size was valued at $547.3 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $767.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor in the global cable drum market, followed by LAMEA, North America, and Europe. By material, the wood segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 and the plastic segment is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to its installation in the power industry. There is an increase in adoption of cable drums in Asia-Pacific countries due to rise in investments on industrial manufacturing to strengthen economic growth. China is the world’s largest producer of electric wires and cables. It is also among the world’s leading consumers of electric cables, which drives the market growth.
Top Players:
Hildebrandt Group, Schill GmbH & Co. Kg., as - Schwabe GmbH, Cable Equipment, Conductix-Wampfler, Coxreels, Nicoletti, Bryant Unlimited, Hannay Reels, and Svenssongroup.
In terms of mechanism, the motorized segment secured the highest share in the cable drum market in 2018 and the manual segment is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 3.7%, during the forecast period, due to increase in emphasis on infrastructure and other industrial sectors.
Global Cable Drum Market Segments:
By Material
Wood
Plywood
Plastic
Steel
By Mechanism
Manual
Motorized
Key Findings of the Study:
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging cable drum market trends and dynamics.
Depending on material, the wood segment dominated the cable drum market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and the plastic segment is projected to grow at a CAGR 5.1% during the forecast period.
By mechanism, the motorized segment led the cable drum market in 2018.
Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
Key market players within the cable drum market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the cable drum industry.
The report provides an extensive analysis of the cable drum market trends and its emerging opportunities.
In-depth cable drum market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for key segments between 2018 and 2026.
The global cable drum market forecast analysis from 2019 to 2026 is included in the report.
